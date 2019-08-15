Here are the six most ridiculous lies Trump told his supporters at New Hampshire MAGA rally
On Thursday, President Donald Trump held a rally with his supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire. And as usual, his speech was full of self-serving lies and garbled nonsense.
Here are six of the most ridiculous things that the president said to his fans at his New Hampshire rally:
- Trump claims that he came from Europe.
TRUMP on Europe: “Many of us come from there. I do.” (Trump was born in Queens.) pic.twitter.com/OQXpz5gnSv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2019
- Trump claims that he is already building the border wall.
“By the way, the wall is being built,” Trump says to big cheers and a “build that wall” chant. As of last month, zero new miles had been built; there were about 50 miles of replacement fencing built. Trump criticizes the “fake news” for not counting this.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 16, 2019
- Trump says that Democrats support executing babies after they’ve been born.
Trump whips his fans into a frenzy by falsely accusing Democrats of supporting the execution of babies pic.twitter.com/ZGB58R6hGw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2019
- Trump claims that 17 auto manufacturers are moving back to Michigan.
Trump passingly repeats his claim that 17 car companies are coming back into Michigan. It is not clear where he came up with that number.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 16, 2019
- Trump (once again) takes credit for the Veterans Choice program that Obama signed into law in 2014.
Trump takes credit for Veterans Choice legislation that was signed into law by President Obama in 2014 pic.twitter.com/PisJLPcARQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2019
- Trump (once again) lies about the crowd size at his rallies.
Trump is repeating his usual gross exaggeration of the number of people (“32,000” who showed up for his rally in Michigan…in November 2016. His capacity was 4,200; there were thousands outside, but local journalists said no way even close to 30,000.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 16, 2019