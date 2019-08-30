Quantcast
Here’s what Trump’s assistant dished about Ivanka and Tiffany Trump that caused her firing

14 hours ago

Politico on Friday revealed the comments made by President Donald Trump’s personal assistant that resulted in her losing her job Thursday evening.

“Madeleine Westerhout, who left her White House job suddenly on Thursday as President Trump’s personal assistant, was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight,” Politico reported.

“Westerhout also jokingly told the journalists that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd, said one of the people,” Politico added.

“She had a couple drinks and in an uncharacteristically unguarded moment, she opened up to the reporters,” Politico’s source said.

“Tim Alberta reported in his recent book, “American Carnage,” that Westerhout was observed crying on election night because she was unhappy that Trump had won. But she found her way into a top job at the White House, having previously worked at the Republican National Committee,” Politico noted. “Westerhout, 28, was a key gatekeeper for the president, screening his official calls and controlling the access of outside advisers.”

Disinformation is catalyzing the spread of authoritarianism worldwide

27 mins ago

August 31, 2019

There's a segment of the American left that believes we're in no position to be outraged over Russia's multifaceted campaign to swing the 2016 election to Trump because the U.S. has meddled in its share of elections in other countries. Setting aside the fact that this is a prime example of the tu quoque fallacy, it ignores the specific context of that intervention. The Kremlin didn't help elect a generic Republican who is sympathetic to their interests--they worked on behalf of a clownish and corrupt narcissist who has no clue whatsoever about how to govern and has emboldened an ethno-nationalist movement that's ripping the country apart.

Bahamas and Florida bracing for ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Dorian

7 hours ago

August 30, 2019

Hurricane Dorian strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" storm on Friday as it bore down on the Bahamas and the east coast of the US state of Florida.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis urged residents of the Atlantic Ocean archipelago in the path of the "very powerful and potentially life-threatening hurricane" to seek safety.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Dorian, which is expected to make landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday and in Florida late Monday or Tuesday, "has strengthened to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" on a five-level scale.

White House assistant who dished on Tiffany Trump also gossiped about the president’s eating habits: NYT

9 hours ago

August 30, 2019

Friday evening, The New York Times revealed more details about the gossip spread by former White House staffer Madeleine Westerhout that resulted in her no longer working for the administration.

The first news on what was discussed was reported in a bombshell report by Politico.

“Madeleine Westerhout, who left her White House job suddenly on Thursday as President Trump’s personal assistant, was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight,” the report revealed. “Westerhout also jokingly told the journalists that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd, said one of the people."

