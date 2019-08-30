Here’s what Trump’s assistant dished about Ivanka and Tiffany Trump that caused her firing

Politico on Friday revealed the comments made by President Donald Trump’s personal assistant that resulted in her losing her job Thursday evening.
“Madeleine Westerhout, who left her White House job suddenly on Thursday as President Trump’s personal assistant, was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight,” Politico reported.
“Westerhout also jokingly told the journalists that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd, said one of the people,” Politico added.
“She had a couple drinks and in an uncharacteristically unguarded moment, she opened up to the reporters,” Politico’s source said.
“Tim Alberta reported in his recent book, “American Carnage,” that Westerhout was observed crying on election night because she was unhappy that Trump had won. But she found her way into a top job at the White House, having previously worked at the Republican National Committee,” Politico noted. “Westerhout, 28, was a key gatekeeper for the president, screening his official calls and controlling the access of outside advisers.”
