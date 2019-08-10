Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why Baby Boomers are binge-drinking — even more than Millennials

Published

2 hours ago

on

Despite all the recent think pieces about the rise of sobriety, a new study found that about one in 10 adults in the over-65 age range are binge drinking. Bucking a supposed trend, the new data illustrates an increase when compared to previous studies — suggesting that binge drinking is trending with older adults, while younger ones seem to be drinking less.

This article was originally published in Salon.

The study was led by researchers at New York University’s School of Medicine and the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research (CDUHR), and published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society at the end of July. The authors of the study analyzed the most recent national data from 10,927 American adults over the age of 65, who participated in the National Survey on Drug Use and Health between 2015 and 2017. They looked at the frequency of current binge drinking and compared it to the demographic and health factors of binge drinkers from the previous month. Researchers defined binge drinking by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism’s standard, which says that drinking five drinks or more on the same occasion for men, and four drinks or more for women, constitutes binge drinking.

Through the analysis, researchers estimate that more than one in 10 older adults have binge drank in the past month. Benjamin Han, MD, MPH, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine’s Division of Geriatric Medicine and Palliative Care st NYU, said this could have negative effects on the health of older adults.

“Binge drinking, even episodically or infrequently, may negatively affect other health conditions by exacerbating disease, interacting with prescribed medications, and complicating disease management,” Han said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the most common chronic diseases among the binge drinkers were hypertension, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

“Binge drinkers were less likely to have most chronic diseases compared to alcohol users who did not binge drink. This may be because some people stop or decrease their drinking when they have an illness or alcohol-related disease,” Han said. “Clinicians must be aware that some older adults with chronic disease still engage in binge drinking behaviors, which can worsen their health issues. This may explain why binge drinkers were more likely to report visits to the emergency room.”According to the data, binge drinkers were more likely to be male, tobacco users, or cannabis users, and African American, researchers said. As Han noted, they were also more likely to have emergency room visits in the past year. Joseph Palamar, PhD, MPH, the study’s senior author and an associate professor in the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone Health, told The New York Times that the rise could be in part due to the Baby Boomer generation aging, suggesting they are a cohort that is more likely to experiment with alcohol and drugs than the generation before it.Interestingly, this rise in older adults drinking comes at a time when the number of alcohol drinkers in the world has decreased since 2000 by 5 percent. The Beverage Information Group has also reported that beer sales have decreased over the last five years. A Monitoring the Future Study showed that alcohol use has dropped dropped since the 1990s among young adults.

However, national survey data on Millennials drinking habits have only reflected a small reduction in heavy alcohol use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anecdotally, journalists have reported swift attitude changes Millennials hold toward alcohol, which health experts have attributed to the wellness movement.

In any case, it is an interesting generational contradiction: older adults are drinking more, and younger ones are drinking less.

Nicole Karlis is a news writer at Salon. She covers health, science, tech and gender politics. Tweet her @nicolekarlis.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trump is destroying conservatism’: GOP strategist blasts the president’s ‘cranks and oddballs and haters’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was taken to the woodshed on Saturday by a top Republican strategist.

Stuart Stevens, who claims to have helped elect GOP governors or senators in over half the nation, blasted Trump for "destroying conservativism" on the president's favorite social media platform on Saturday.

It started after Trump claimed to have accidentally watched a TV comedy show while on his golfing vacation at one of his country clubs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Baby Boomers are binge-drinking — even more than Millennials

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Despite all the recent think pieces about the rise of sobriety, a new study found that about one in 10 adults in the over-65 age range are binge drinking. Bucking a supposed trend, the new data illustrates an increase when compared to previous studies — suggesting that binge drinking is trending with older adults, while younger ones seem to be drinking less.

This article was originally published in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida white supremacist arrested for threatening AR-15 shooting: ‘Don’t go to Walmart next week’

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Authorities in Florida have arrested a 26-year-old white man for a threatening Facebook post warning of a mass shooting with his AR-15 rifle.

"Florida authorities are charging a 26-year-old Winter Park man they say posted a threat on Facebook that he was about to have his semi-automatic rifle returned and people should stay away from Walmart," The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Richard D. Clayton on Friday north of Orlando."

"Richard D. Clayton, 26, of Winter Park was arrested Friday after he posted threats to kill or do bodily harm on Facebook," Click Orlando reported Saturday. "The arrest came after a joint investigation by FDLE, FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Winter Park Police Department."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image