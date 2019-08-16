Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why Congress should use their power to jail Trump associates who refuse to comply with subpoenas

Published

42 mins ago

on

Congress should utilize its power to arrest and jail associates of President Donald Trump who refuse to comply with congressional subpoenas.

Former federal prosecutor John Flannery was interviewed on MSNBC’s “The Beat” about the latest in the impeachment investigation into Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski — after some wrangling — is now saying he will testify publicly in this impeachment probe by the House Judiciary Committee,” host Ari Melber reported. “The committee ramping up what it’s now calling formal impeachment proceedings — according to Chairman Nadler — investigating these obstruction issues.”

“White House officials had talked about invoking executive privilege in some sort of bid to stop someone who never worked at the White House. That was a shaky legal argument,” Melber noted. “Lewandowski here clearly seems to be moving away from that bid and saying look, he will engage.”

The host turned to Flannery for analysis.

“How would you advise the committee to deal with a witness like this?” Melber asked. “I’ve spoken to Mr. Lewandowski since our reporting where we played things he said about the issue that were proven false by the Mueller report. I’ve invited him back on. He hasn’t come back yet. What do you do with a witness who has proven willing to tell falsehoods?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess he figures no one’s going to prosecute him,” Flannery replied. “That’s one of the problems. We hold them in contempt and think the AG’s office, the U.S. Attorney is going to prosecute them for contempt. That’s not going to happen.”

“It’s time they considered using their inherent powers, the ones that were used back in the Teapot Dome,” Flannery advised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re talking about jailing them inside the capitol?” Melber asked.

“Absolutely. It’s about time these people stopped using about using their inherent powers for a penalty or fine which they would need the court to enforce. Instead, they can have the Sergeant at Arms appoint a deputy and if they fail to testify, put them in custody.”

“There’s no reason why they shouldn’t do it. This is a constitutional crisis of historic dimensions,” Flannery added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Here’s why Congress should use their power to jail Trump associates who refuse to comply with subpoenas

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

Congress should utilize its power to arrest and jail associates of President Donald Trump who refuse to comply with congressional subpoenas.

Former federal prosecutor John Flannery was interviewed on MSNBC's "The Beat" about the latest in the impeachment investigation into Trump.

"Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski -- after some wrangling -- is now saying he will testify publicly in this impeachment probe by the House Judiciary Committee," host Ari Melber reported. "The committee ramping up what it’s now calling formal impeachment proceedings -- according to Chairman Nadler -- investigating these obstruction issues."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He can’t finish a thought’: ex-Trump adviser Omarosa declares the president is in ‘total mental decline’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is in "complete and total mental decline" a longtime associate declared on MSNBC on Friday.

Omarosa Manigault Newman was a contestant on "The Apprentice" plus also worked on Trump's presidential campaign, his transition and in the White House.

"He made a lot of money and succeeded big-time in primetime TV with that persona, that serious judger of political horsepower, if you will. Economic horsepower. Was that just a show?" host Chris Matthews asked.

"Back in 2004 when 'The Apprentice' premiered, we watched a very sharp, intelligent, articulate Donald Trump put on the show for the world," she replied.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Raise a glass to freedom’: Legendary actor Peter Fonda’s life celebrated following his passing

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

The life of legendary actor and political activist Peter Fonda was celebrated on Friday following the actor's passing.

"Two-time Oscar nominee Peter Fonda, who became a counterculture icon when he co-wrote, produced and starred in seminal 1969 road movie 'Easy Rider,' then showed Hollywood he could act about three decades later in 'Ulee’s Gold,' died on Friday from lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79," Variety reported Friday.

Continue Reading
 
 