‘He’s a child going to a playdate’: Trump’s inability to talk to world leaders mocked by MSNBC guest

On MSNBC Saturday, former professor and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed blasted President Donald Trump’s inability to behave like a world leader at the G7 summit, or to have meaningful dialogues with the heads of allied countries.

“Abdul, do you think there is any chance that Donald Trump gets through this weekend without any drama?” asked anchor Alex Witt.

“Well, look, if you used the last week as any indication, I think it’s no chance,” said El-Sayed. “We’re talking about the president of the United States as if he’s a child going to a playdate.”

“Honestly, we have to have a serious conversation about the fact that he’s just headlong pitched our economy down the tubes,” continued El-Sayed. “He’s been doing it because of a spat that he has with a leader in China. And we’re talking about whether or not he’s going to have a good time at the G7. This is the president of the United States. We have to treat him as such and we have to be asking about whether or not we are willing to get serious about the conversation that we need to be having about what’s going to happen in our future.”

“Right now 2020 is on the horizon,” El-Sayed added. “I know in my state of Michigan, he is hurting people, whether you’re talking about manufacturing or you’re talking about farmers in our state. And it’s happening all over the country. This is serious. This is about whether or not you can come together with leaders of other countries and solve big global problems that, by the way, when it comes to Donald Trump, he started.”

Watch below: