Hong Kong cancels all remaining flights as 5,000 protesters occupy airport
More than 5,000 protesters gathered at Hong Kong airport on Monday, police said, as authorities cancelled all the day’s remaining flights in and out of the busy international transport hub.
“The information I got before we came in was that in the airport passenger terminal building there are over 5,000 protesters,” said Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent of the police public relations branch, at a press conference.
Kong said airport authorities had allowed demonstrators to gather in the arrivals halls — although the protest was not granted a permit from police — but accused the activists of blocking departures.
“Some of the protesters had gone into the departures hall, causing some passengers to be unable to enter the restricted area to exercise their personal freedom, which is to board their flight,” he said.
Pro-democracy activists staged three days of sit-ins at the airport from Friday, but the protests were significantly smaller than Monday’s which followed a weekend of often violent confrontations between police and demonstrators across the city.
Police fired tear gas Sunday in confrontations with protesters in three parts of the Chinese territory, as another evening of clashes began playing out in the financial capital. Protesters hurled bricks at officers and ignored warnings to leave before tear gas was deployed in the Sham Shui Po area, police said, calling a march there an “unauthorised assembly”.
Protesters wearing gas masks gathered outside a police station in Cheung Sha Wan as officers wearing protective gear looked down at them from a tall wall around the station. Tear gas was also deployed in central Hong Kong on both sides of Victoria Harbour, in the Tsim Sha Tsui area on the Kowloon side and in Wan Chai on Hong Kong Island.
‘He must have had some French masseuses’: French ministers seek investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s activities in France
Two French government ministers called on Monday for an investigation into the activities in France of Jeffrey Epstein, the US financier found dead in an apparent suicide while being held on sex-trafficking charges.
Epstein, a convicted paedophile who hobnobbed with countless politicians and celebrities over the years, was arrested on July 6 in New Jersey after his private jet landed on a flight from Paris, where he owned a luxurious apartment in the French capital’s leafy 16th arrondissement (district).
Malaysian shamans help in jungle hunt for missing Franco-Irish teen
Shamans conducted rituals in the Malaysian jungle Monday in the latest bid to find a missing Franco-Irish teen, as her family offered a reward for information leading to the girl?s return.
Nora Quoirin, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, disappeared on August 4, a day after checking into resort by a rainforest with her London-based family.
They believe she was abducted, but Malaysian police have classified it as a missing person case.
About 350 people are searching through dense jungle near the site in southwest Malaysia, but no trace of the teenager has been found. Police from France, Britain and Ireland are assisting in the investigation.
WATCH: Morning Joe pummels Bill Barr for letting Epstein commit suicide on his watch
"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough ripped into both Attorney General Bill Barr and Donald Trump on Monday morning for not taking extraordinary measures to make sure that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself while being held in federal custody of human trafficking charges.
Addressing the multiple failures at Metropolitan Correction Center where Epstein was being held, the MSNBC host said the blame for not preventing the wealth manager's suicide goes right to the top.
"If you're the attorney general of the United States and they're holding the most important prisoner in the world as far as testimony goes, you're going to say, keep your eyes on him 24/7," Scarborough ranted. "It's pretty interesting that [9/11 attack architect] Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is still alive today. The united States government managed to keep Khalid Sheikh Mohammed alive. They managed to keep alive terrorists or terror suspects that they needed to testify or they needed information for the September 11th attacks alive."