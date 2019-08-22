Hong Kong students to boycott lectures of new term as protests continue
Hong Kong student leaders on Thursday announced a two-week boycott of lectures from the upcoming start of term, as they seek to keep protesters on the streets and pressure on the government.
The financial hub has been rocked by three months of unrest, with students making up a large number of the pro-democracy protesters taking to the streets almost daily.
Student leaders representing most of the city’s major universities said students will miss lectures between September 2 — the planned start of the new term — and September 13.
They threatened further action if the government does not adequately respond to the protesters’ five demands, which include spiking a controversial extradition bill, universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into alleged police abuses during the protests.
“Two weeks should be enough for the government to really think through how to respond,” said Davin Wong, acting president of the Hong Kong University Students’ Union.
“As the situation has gotten more intense, we believe the social situation will bring more students into the boycott.”
Wong said students will be encouraged to take time to “understand what happened in our society… what we can do for our city’s future.”
Students have featured prominently in the weeks of protests that have rocked Hong Kong.
The demonstrations were sparked by an attempt by the city’s government to bring in a bill that would have allowed for extradition to China.
But they quickly morphed into a wider pro-democracy campaign, in a city where young people are boxed in by the soaring cost of living and worsening job prospects.
Is it Trump’s god-complex or God’s Trump-complex? Either way Trump and Jehovah have an awful lot in common
People have been scratching their heads about how so many “family values” American voters who claim to love Jesus can follow Donald Trump. What ever happened to love thy neighbor, and if you have two coats give one to the poor, and turn the other cheek, and feed my lambs, and the meek shall inherit the Earth? Some horrified Christian leaders have gone so far as to say a person can’t be a Christian and a Trump supporter.
Iran unveils home-grown missile defense system
Iran unveiled its new home-grown air defence system on Thursday at a time of increased tensions with the United States.
Iranian officials have previously called Bavar-373 the Islamic republic's first domestically produced long-range missile defense system.
Tehran began making Bavar -- which means "believe" -- after the purchase of Russia's S-300 system was suspended in 2010 due to international sanctions.
President Hassan Rouhani attended the unveiling ceremony for the mobile surface-to-air system and ordered it to be added to Iran's missile defense network, state news agency IRNA reported.