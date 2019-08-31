‘Horrific day for Odessa’: Authorities brief the public on latest mass shooting in Texas

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke updated the public on Saturday following a mass shooting at multiple locations between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

The suspect, who was killed by police, was a white male in his thirties.

Gerke said that five victims were killed, with 21 injured.

Three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

The incident began with a traffic stop.

