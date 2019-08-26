Former Trump aide Rob Porter subpoenaed by House panel about obstruction allegations: report

On Monday, Reuters reported that former White House aide Rob Porter has been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee as part of an investigation of President Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to obstruct a federal probe into Russian attacks on the 2016 election.

This is the third aide that House Democrats have subpoenaed in two weeks, as momentum builds for a formal impeachment investigation.

Porter, the former White House staff secretary, resigned in disgrace from the administration in February 2018 amid allegations from two former wives that he physically assaulted them. The scandal tarnished several White House officials who had aggressively stood up for him, including former chief of staff John Kelly.