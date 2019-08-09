‘Huge victory for press freedom’: Brazil Supreme Court bars President Jair Bolsonaro from investigating Glenn Greenwald and The Intercept
Greenwald, co-founder of The Intercept, applauded the court for protecting journalism against “repressive, retaliatory acts threatened by the Bolsonaro government”
The Brazilian Supreme Court delivered a major victory for press freedom on Thursday by barring President Jair Bolsonaro from investigating journalist Glenn Greenwald and The Intercept for reporting that exposed unethical and possibly unlawful behavior by Justice Minister Sergio Moro.
“This crucial precedent ensures that not only we, but all Brazilian journalists, can do our jobs even in the Bolsonaro era without fear of official retaliation from the state.”
—Glenn Greenwald, The Intercept
“The Brazilian Constitution robustly and expressly protects exactly the work we’re doing, and I’m grateful that the Brazilian Supreme Court has applied those guarantees against the repressive, retaliatory acts threatened by the Bolsonaro government against us,” Greenwald, co-founder of The Intercept, said in a statement.
“This crucial precedent ensures that not only we, but all Brazilian journalists, can do our jobs even in the Bolsonaro era without fear of official retaliation from the state,” Greenwald added.
The decision by Minister Gilmar Mendes comes after the right-wing Brazilian government, and Bolsonaro himself, threatened Greenwald with an investigation and imprisonment following The Intercept Brazil‘s publication of a series of articles on a trove of leaked documents, which detailed Moro’s efforts to jail former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and prevent him from winning the 2018 presidential election.
“A free press is a pillar of any democracy because it is one of the few tools for shining a light on the corrupt acts carried out by society’s most powerful actors in the dark,” said Greenwald. “That’s precisely why those same powerful actors so frequently want to punish journalists for doing our jobs, as Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and his Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro have been explicitly threatening to do in response to our exposés.”
A HUGE victory for press freedom in Brazil: A Supreme Court judge has ruled the Bolsonaro government must halt any and all investigations into @ggreenwald and @TheInterceptBr for their journalism. https://t.co/D0RKqUOFlw
— Freedom of the Press (@FreedomofPress) August 8, 2019
Trevor Timm, executive director of Freedom of the Press Foundation, reported Thursday that Mendes’s opinion should bring to a halt any ongoing investigations into Greenwald and The Intercept by Bolsonaro’s administration and prevent it from opening new probes.
“Minister Mendes’s ruling is only preliminary, but the full court may take months or years to take on the case, so Mendes’s ruling may stand for a significant length of time,” Timm wrote. “It is a powerful rebuke of those in the Bolsonaro government who have indicated they would like to sweep aside important press freedom rights for all journalists.”
In his decision, Mendes wrote that any effort by the Bolsonaro government to investigate journalists for their work would “constitute an unambiguous act of censorship.”
“The immediate right of free speech is the right to obtain, produce, and disseminate facts and news by any means,” said Mendes. “The constitutional secrecy of the journalistic source makes it impossible for the state to use coercive measures to constrain professional performance and to impede the form of reception and transmission of what is brought to public knowledge.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Japan ex-empress diagnosed with breast cancer: palace
Japan's former empress Michiko has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will soon undergo surgery, the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) said on Friday.
Michiko's husband Akihito formally stepped down as emperor in April, the first abdication for 200 years in the world's oldest monarchy.
A spokesman for the IHA told AFP the 84-year-old had been diagnosed with breast cancer at a hospital on Friday and will soon have an operation.
In June, the agency announced Michiko would have her heart examined after a blood test showed she was at a higher risk of heart failure.
Breaking Banner
The NRA quickly pressured President Trump to drop expanded background checks despite universal support
The National Rifle Association swiftly intervened to pressure President Donald Trump to back off his support for expanded background checks for gun purchases after he called for Congress to act following back-to-back mass shootings last weekend.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Trump visited El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday after mass shootings in both cities left 31 people dead and dozens of others injured. Trump told reporters there was “great appetite for background checks” following the recent massacres.
Police raid South Korean sports agency in Cristiano Ronaldo row
South Korean police raided a sports agency as part of a fraud inquiry after Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sat out a friendly in Seoul, enraging thousands of fans.
Police said the raid, which followed a criminal complaint, was intended to investigate whether whether the agency lied by claiming Ronaldo was guaranteed to play.
"We raided the office on Thursday," a Seoul police officer told AFP.
"We are looking into whether the agency proceeded with the match even though they were well aware prior to the game that Ronaldo may not -- or was not going to -- play."