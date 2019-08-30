Hurricane Dorian is likely already Category 4 — and ‘has a good change of going Cat 5’: Meteorologist

Hurricane Dorian has a good chance of intensifying into a Category 5 storm, meteorologist Bill Karins explained on MSNBC on Friday.

“Bill, based upon your experience, does this look like it’s going to be a 3 or 4 when it hits Florida?” anchor Chris Matthews asked.

“I would be surprised if it was a 3. Most likely 4 and I think it has a good chance of going Category 5 sometime in the next 48 hours,” Karins replied.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes in the last 12 hours or so. This is the eye. You can see how symmetrical it’s gotten. It’s undergoing rapid intensification right it is likely a Category 4 already,” he explained. “We think these stats will be upgraded considerably when we get the new advisory at 11:00 eastern time.”

24 hour loop of #Dorian on water vapor imagery is amazing. #RapidIntensification pic.twitter.com/u7WOedQVEL — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) August 30, 2019

“We knew this was going to be a big intense storm. The hurricane center had been predicting that anyways. The big question is where is it going to go,” Karins noted.

