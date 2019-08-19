Quantcast
‘I barely knew him’: Trump totally disavows his former communications director now that he’s turned against him

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump promised Americans he knew and would hire only the best people – after a rigorous selection process – to fill his administration. That quickly turned out to be false.  Not only has he hired scores of unqualified people for key roles, he has had the highest turnover of any president in history, and has left hundreds of critical positions unfilled. Trump also blames all his failures on his staff, or other outside forces – every one else but Trump is to blame.

When hiring new members to his team, he portrays them as the greatest, someone who will help fix everything.

Once someone leaves or is fired, he quickly disavows them – especially if they turn against him.

Remember George Papadopoulos, the man who was a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign, the man whose actions in part drove the FBI to initiate an investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia? Team Trump quickly dismissed him as someone the president had never met (false) and who was basically a “coffee boy,” as reports showed.

Now Trump is disparaging Anthony Scaramucci, an investment banker who has praised and defended Trump for years, until even he could no longer do so. Trump hired Scaramucci as his Communications Director. After an expletive-filled conversation with a reporter, then White House chief-of-staff John Kelly fired him less than two weeks later.

Scaramucci remained loyal to the president, but has recently trashed Trump as “crazy” and “narcissistic,” and called on the left to help deprogram Republicans from the “cult” of Trump.

Rather than ignore it, Trump on launched an attack on his former friend.

Monday morning Trump called Scaramucci “highly unstable,” “a mental wreck,” and a “nut job.”

“I barely knew him,” Trump said, which is false but were it to be true would once again prove how Trump lied about knowing and hiring “the best people.”

Scaramucci, Trump tweeted, “wheedled his way into my campaign.”

He also claims Scaramucci “abused” staff members, which would be news if true.

Trump then says Scaramucci “got fired,” as if Trump isn’t the President and head of the Executive Branch.

Just one more “coffee boy” at the upper echelons of Team Trump.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

