‘I must get my head screwed on’: Conor McGregor sorry for ‘unacceptable’ pub attack on older man
Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor apologized on Thursday for his attack on an older man in a Dublin bar which was captured on video before going viral last week.
In an interview with ESPN on Thursday, the controversial Irish fighter said he was mortified by his conduct shown on the video, in which he punches the man in an apparently unprovoked attack.
“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did.
“I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am.”
The incident is now being investigated by police and McGregor said he is ready to accept any punishment meted out.
“Whatever comes my way, I will face it,” McGregor said. “Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head on. I will not hide from it. I was in the wrong. It was completely unacceptable behavior for a man in my position.”
The 31-year-old, an icon of the UFC, meanwhile said he is keen to return to fighting despite announcing his retirement in March.
“I must get my head screwed on and just get back in the game and fight for redemption, retribution, respect — the things that made me the man I am,” McGregor said. “And that’s what I will do.”
McGregor has not fought since being battered into submission by arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year.
However he insists he is ready to make a comeback despite his lengthy layoff.
“Mine is gonna be the greatest (comeback) of all,” McGregor said.
China retaliates again in Trump’s trade war — and sends the stock market plunging
China on Friday announced that it was levying tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods in the latest retaliation against President Donald Trump's trade war.
In addition to slapping tariffs on an additional $75 billion worth of goods, China also said it would resume enforcing duties against American automobiles.
As Bloomberg reports, the announcement of new tariffs ahead of the opening bell on Friday sent stock market futures plunging downward.
Right-wing activist David Koch dead at 79: report
David Koch, the billionaire industrialist and conservative activist, has reportedly died.
Sources close to the family confirmed the 79-year-old Koch, who retired from the privately owned Koch Industries last year, passed away, according to New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer.
Koch took over as president of Koch Engineering in 1979, and became co-owner of Koch Industries four years later with his older brother, Charles Koch.
He was ranked the 11th-wealthiest person in the world upon his retirement, with an estimated net worth of $51 billion, and both he and his brother donated much of their fortune to conservative political candidates and causes.
Trump campaign official bizarrely compares president to Mother Teresa: ‘Who has done more for women?’
A former "Apprentice" contestant-turned-Iowa campaign official compared President Donald Trump to Mother Teresa.
Tana Goertz, the key primary state's Trump Team coordinator, claimed the president had done more for women than possibly anyone else in history than the sainted Calcutta nun, reported CBS News.
"There's not a person alive that literally has done so much for a female, for the female population," Goertz said. "I can't think of one person that I could go, except for Mother Teresa. I mean, literally, who has done more for women in office than Donald Trump?"
Goertz, a contestant on the third season of Trump's NBC reality show, said the president would boost the election chances of other Republicans running in next year's election, after last year's midterm losses for the GOP.