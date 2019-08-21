I think Trump’s people sit around ‘thinking up new ways to be cruel’: Senator
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) tore into the Trump administration for its treatment of migrant children, as yet more reports come in of children being denied basic services in squalid conditions, and as Trump considers ways to get around the federal consent decree placing limits on how long they can be detained.
“We already know from so many child specialists that detaining children in these kinds of facilities does irreparable damage to them,” said Hirono. “There are alternatives to family detention this administration could care less about … the only way to get around the consent agreement is by getting around it by proposing or having this rule, which will be immediately challenged. They want to detain families indefinitely, children indefinitely, held in situations that do them absolutely no good when there are alternatives.”
We should say the facility where a lot of this detention is happening is in Dilley, Texas.” said host Chris Hayes. “It is somewhat notorious, family detention was done under the Obama Administration and subcontracted to a private contractor that runs it. One headline in 2015. Recently another mother who had been there testified about her baby daughter dying of illness after being there. You’ve been to Dilley. What do you think about the conditions there?”
“Not good,” said Hirono. “These families should not be detained. Thousands and thousands of migrant families being detained doing irreparable harm to children. I can’t forget when I was there, a little boy silently crying. Who knows what was going through his mind. Not good. There are alternatives I keep mentioning. I did have a shadow hearing on what happens in these facilities and the children. Clearly, they are harmed irreparably. Our country should not be imposing that kind of cruelty on I think the Trump Administration people sit around every single day thinking up new ways to be cruel to these migrants. Tomorrow, they will probably come up with something else.”
“You co-sponsored with another senator a bill that would change the way the DHS is dealing with these families, monitoring release, case work, things like that,” said Hayes. “Is there any universe on which Mitch McConnell moves on that?”
“Everyone has to be aware what our country is doing in our name supposedly, certainly not in my name or yours, that the people who vote have got to change,” said Hirono. “That certainly starts in my view with Mitch McConnell, who is one of the most ruthless people I know and proud to call himself the grim reaper, who will never bring any of these bills to the floor of the Senate for a vote.”
Watch below:
Maddow: You have to watch what the lying White House does — and not what they say
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow opened her show with a quick assessment of her thoughts on the ridiculous that the president of the United States regurgitated into the mouths of his supporters Wednesday.
She began by noting that they don't do press briefings at the White House anymore; instead, they've turned to talking to the president directly as he enters or exits the building to go off on his campaign trips or vacations.
"Today the president held a long one of these," she said. "One of the ones where he tried to push everyone's buttons, the president is denouncing the prime minister of our allied Denmark. He's calling her nasty. That will get some headlines. The president attacked American Jews for a second straight day today, saying they have dual loyalty because they're Jews. Americans of other religions don't have that dual loyalty or his suspicions of dual loyalty, Jewish-Americans do, because of their religion."
Breaking Banner
Gov. Jay Inslee withdraws from presidential election
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that he was officially leaving the presidential race Thursday.
He said that he got into the race with the intention of trying to raise the important issue of climate change and demand the issue be part of the conversation in the debates.
The Democratic Party has refused to have a debate that focuses exclusively on climate change, despite the numerous plans, ideas and approaches from the 20-plus candidates running for president.
He said that he isn't currently endorsing other candidates for 2020, but he hopes that his "atlas" for a climate plan will be adopted by other candidates.
Breaking Banner
Scorching WaPo editorial tells Trump to own his bad economy and stop blaming the fed
In a scathing piece from the Washington Post editorial board, the team at one of the nation's top papers told President Donald Trump to stop trying to pretend it's the Federal Reserve's fault for a slumping economy.
Trump has tried to claim that the economy isn't just fine, but outstanding and excelling expectations. Yet, in the same breath, Trump claims that that the Federal Reserve is responsible for all of the problems he says don't exist. It's enough for The Post editorial board to note the economic message is "remarkably dissonant."
Trump decided to that the Fed must lower interest rates and engage in “quantitative easing” to lower bonds. It's part of a tactic the Fed uses during tough times, which Trump says don't exist. Even during the worst financial crisis in a generation, in 2008, "quantitative easing" was controversial. Then there is the matter of a payroll tax cut, something Trump said he was looking at before saying he wasn't looking at it. But if there's no crisis, then why is it necessary.