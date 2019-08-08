‘I want pitchforks and torches’: MSNBC analyst says business shouldn’t fund ‘bigoted demagogue’ Trump

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” legal analyst Elie Mystal laid into billionaire CEOs like Stephen Ross, who financially support President Donald Trump only to claim that they don’t support the racist parts of his presidency, just the economic policy parts.

“I want my tax cuts and that’s all I want and I don’t care about the rest,” said Mystal. “Trump is a bigoted demagogue, and we all kind of know that. These people should be ashamed of supporting him. Like at this point, you should be only able to contribute to the Trump campaign with Bitcoin, right? But Equinox Man is out there holding an Eyes Wide Shut party, and he’s surprised people are getting up in his grill. We understand, we know there’s no constitutional way to put pressure on these peoples exercise of their money as speech. But there’s darn sure social pressure that we have barely tried and it’s time for us to start trying at least.”

Mystal said that he had no patience for the tone police saying that people should not be publishing Trump supporters’ names or protesting at their houses — saying, in fact, that that’s exactly the kind of social pressure that’s needed.

“People of color are already targets under this administration,” said Mystal. “I have no problem on shining the light back on the donors who fund this kind of racialized hate. I mean, I go further, I want pitchforks and torches outside this man’s house in the Hamptons. I’ve been to the Hamptons, it’s very nice. There’s no reason it has to be. There’s no reason he should be able to have a nice little party. There’s no reason why people shouldn’t be able to be outside of his house and making their voices peacefully understood.”

