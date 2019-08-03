‘If thoughts and prayers worked, this would’ve been solved a long time ago’: Ex-police chief
Politicians offering “thoughts and prayers” following a mass shooting is not an adequate response, a top former law enforcement official explained on CNN on Saturday.
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interviewed Charles Ramsey, who served as commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department and as chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.
“Here we are again. It’s a week ago that we had the issue at the garlic festival,” Ramnsey said. “This isn’t going to stop, it’s just a question of where and when, unfortunately, because nothing’s being done.”
“It’s just one more tragedy and I feel for the people whose loved ones have been victims, whether they were killed or whether they survived, they’ll never be the same,” he noted.
“How many kids and their parents are getting ready to go to a mall somewhere in the United States to shop for school supplies now and they see what happened in El Paso?” he wondered.
“This is totally out of hand in this country and something needs to be done, and at least the conversation started, in order to bring some of this to an end,” he continued.
“I know everybody is concerned right now, at least I haven’t heard the thoughts and prayers stuff all over again. If thoughts and prayers worked this would have been solved a long time ago,” Ramsey explained.
“We need to be taking action, strong action or we’ll be right back here again,” he warned.
Watch:
‘It was an assault weapon’: El Paso state Rep. says Texas massacre suspect is a lone male
Saturday's mass shooting at an El Paso shopping mall is suspected to have been committed by a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle, a state representative explained on CNN.
Rep. Cesar Blanco (D-El Paso) was interviewed by CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
Just before the interview, the host played video of the incident in which the audio appears to document shooting with a semi-automatic weapon.
"We do know that 19 people have been shot, multiple folks are injured and filling in our level one trauma center," Blanco said. "It’s a Saturday, parents and children are in our shopping malls as well as Walmart preparing for back to school, so there’s a lot of traffic in these areas."
Terrorism expert Kayyem expresses complete disgust with El Paso mass shooting: Just ‘another American weekend’
On Saturday, CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem expressed her horror and disgust amid coverage of the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas in conversation with anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"I'm just being honest here. I'm bracing for a pretty unhappy afternoon when they're able to verify it in terms of the numbers, because it just seems, given what the mayor said and what the hospitals are disclosing, this was a major event," said Kayyem. "Secondly, there's a lot of people injured or dead in a very short period of time."
"You know me, Wolf, I don't shy away from having this discussion," said Kayyem. "Weaponry that can kill people very quickly is a purely American phenomenon. And so that's something I'm looking at, in terms of what was the weaponry, and obviously what was the legal status of that weaponry. But that's a lot of people down very quickly. Generally, that is not a handgun."