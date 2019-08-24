Ilhan Omar trolls GOP lawmakers ‘losing their minds’ over sharing the House floor with three Muslim Democrats

One of the first Muslim women elected to Congress trolled her GOP colleagues for “losing their minds” over the existence of three Muslims in the House of Representatives.

The three Muslims in Congress are Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. André Carson (D-IN), with Omar and Tlaib being the first to Muslim women in the body

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) worried about the “growing influence” during an appearance on a local radio station.

Intercept columnist Mehdi Hasan posted a link to the interview on Twitter, calling it “open bigotry.”

Rep. Mo Brooks: "Growing Influence Of The Islamic Religion In The Democratic Party Ranks" Has Changed Conversation About Israel | Video | RealClearPolitics Open bigotry from a sitting GOP member of Congress but will get little coverage or outrage. Sigh. https://t.co/g8dIIxVxbQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 23, 2019

Rep. Omar retweeted Hasan’s commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh it’s fine, it’s just a Republican who says something bigoted!” she said.

“Also, if they are losing their minds over three Muslims in a body of 535, wonder what happens when there is (sic) 20 or more,” she wondered.

Oh it’s fine, it’s just a Republican who says something bigoted! https://t.co/NvGWDiRblr — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT