Imprisonment, job loss and lawsuits: Charlottesville neo-Nazis have suffered miserably after infamous hate rally
It’s been two years since neo-Nazis marched with Tiki torches in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a new report from the Anti-Defamation League has found that many of the marchers have not fared well since that fateful weekend in August 2017.
The ADL this week published a “Where Are They Now?” guide to the 2017 Charlottesville demonstrators and found that a good deal of them suffered from various repercussions for their actions, including “imprisonment, job loss, de-platforming — or banning users who violate their terms of service — on social media platforms, travel bans and rejection by friends and family.”
Among those who saw their lives ruined by their participation in the rally are three former active-duty Marines who were discharged by the Marine Corps after they were discovered marching in Charlottesville.
The report also found that more than a dozen “Unite the Right” marchers have since been imprisoned for various crimes, most notable Ohio resident James Alex Fields, Jr., who was convicted of murdering counter-protester Heather Heyer after he plowed his car into a group of people.
But he’s far from the only neo-Nazi in jail, the ADL reports.
“Also sentenced to substantial time in prison: three of four men found guilty of ‘malicious wounding’ for their roles in the parking deck assault of an African American man during Unite the Right,” the ADL says. “Daniel Patrick Borden of Ohio was sentenced to three years and 10 months, Jacob Scott Goodwin of Arkansas received an eight-year sentence, and Alex Michael Ramos of Georgia received six years. A fourth man, Tyler Watkins Davis, is scheduled for sentencing later this month.”
And even Unite the Right organizers who are not in legal jeopardy have found themselves getting hounded by civil lawsuits at both the state and local level accusing them of conspiring to promote violence.
Read the entire report at this link.
