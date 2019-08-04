Quantcast
‘In America, the nightmares come when you wake up’: Americans respond to new mass overnight shooting

1 min ago

Americans, many still with broken hearts over the slaughter of 20 people at an El Paso, Texas Walmart, are responding to waking up to news that nine more people were shot to death at a bar in Dayton, Ohio. It is the second mass shooting in less than 24 hours, and the 250th mass shooting this year.

Death and injury toll from mass shootings attacks in public spaces in the past week across the US in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton:

At least 34 killed and 71 injured.

— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 4, 2019

Mayor Nan Whaley at an early morning news conference (photo above) revealed the gunman, who was shot dead, “was able to kill 9 people and injure 26 in less than a minute.”

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley: “The shooter was able to kill 9 people and injure 26 in less than a minute.” pic.twitter.com/Gu3GoEoRCj

— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 4, 2019

Multiple reports say the shooter wore body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines. His identity has not yet been released.

“If Dayton Police had not gotten to the shooter in under a minute,” Mayor Whaley said, “hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today.”

Right now every one of the top 10 trending items on Twitter is about Dayton and/or El Paso.

Here’s how some are responding to the early morning news:

How many others did what I did? — fell asleep with the latest news out of El Paso on the TV, slept fitfully for about 6 hours and woke up at 5 a.m. startled to see carnage in Dayton on the screen. In America, the nightmares come when you wake up

— Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) August 4, 2019

Just as we were saying evening prayers for #ElPaso’s mass shooting victims … news of 10 people shot in #Dayton. Love and light to them and their families.

We refuse to live and die this way! DO SOMETHING @POTUS @senatemajldr to pass #GunReformNOW

https://t.co/xO8iDmQifA

— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) August 4, 2019

BREAKING: 9 killed overnight in Dayton, OH.

The deadliest mass shooting in America since…yesterday.

— John Berman (@JohnBerman) August 4, 2019

It’s ok to politicize El Paso now, because now we’ve moved on to it being too soon for Dayton.

— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) August 4, 2019

There were 323 mass shootings in 2018.

In just 216 days in 2019, we’ve now had mass shooting #250 (El Paso) and #251 (Dayton).

It’s not your imagination. Things are getting worse.

— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) August 4, 2019

Waking up to see El Paso is no longer trending because Dayton is.

— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) August 4, 2019

Another mass shooting in less than 24 hours, this is ridiculous. First El Paso and now Dayton Ohio, chunks of people are being wiped off the face of the earth for nothing. Something has to be done about this man. That’s about 30 people just today smh

— Jaron B, LMSW (@Phroz3n_TriUmph) August 4, 2019

July 28
Gilroy: 3 dead, 12 injured

August 3
El Paso: 20 dead, 26 injured

August 4
Dayton: 9 dead, 16 injured

If there were 3 ISIS-inspired attacks killing 32 and injuring 54 across 3 states in one week CAN YOU EVEN IMAGINE the policy options we would be discussing right now.

— Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) August 4, 2019

Waking up to NOW Dayton.

One of deadliest weekends in less than 24 hours.

More than 30 people are dead in 2 American cities: #ElPaso and #Dayton

No more thoughts, no more prayers. We need #gunreformnow #EnoughIsEnough

— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) August 4, 2019

Waking up to news of a second mass shooting: https://t.co/Xh8KNs6CYC

“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” Trump said at his inauguration — and he hasn’t done a damn thing about it.

— Dan Rodricks (@DanRodricks) August 4, 2019

So First El Paso Walmart shooting, and now a Dayton bar shooting? I went to sleep knowing about the first shooting now I’m waking up to another shooting trending. I don’t even know what to say about this anymore.#NowDayton pic.twitter.com/dueeLYwFpK

— Paul (@PaulSLTS) August 4, 2019

Waking up to the news in Dayton, and I am absolutely sick to my stomach.

— Matthew Kist (@matthew_kist) August 4, 2019

It was a matter of time before it hit our city. Fuck this. Fuck waking up and having to make sure all my friends are still alive. Thinking about the victims and their families deeply. What kind of world is this? #EnoughIsEnough #Dayton

— コナー (@cjmund17) August 4, 2019

People in America are waking up on a Sunday morning, turning on the news to find updates on the El Paso terrorism, only to find news of another mass shooting in #Dayton.

Our country is unsafe, not because of immigrants, but because of the @GOP.

— Anonymous White House Official (@littledeekay) August 4, 2019

To those waking up, #ThisIsAmerica

Another mass shooting, this time in Dayton Ohio…

Fuck this shit.

— Perfect Stable-Genius-Based Timing (@Perfect_Timing) August 4, 2019

What a country we live in when I wake up at 230, check my phone and read about 20 killed in El Paso, go back to sleep for a couple hours and then find out 9 more were slaughtered in Dayton. It’s a waking nightmare.

— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 4, 2019


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
