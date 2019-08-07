‘Incompetence is a… terrible thing to watch’: Fed ‘must cut rates bigger and faster’ says Trump
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to hammer the Federal Reserve, demanding more stimulus to boost the economy as the 2020 elections approach.
Even as stocks and bond yields worldwide fell amid concern about Trump’s escalating trade war with Beijing, he accused the US central bank of being a bigger threat to the American economy than China.
“They must cut rates bigger and faster and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW,” he said on Twitter, just a week after the US central bank cut the benchmark lending rate for the first time in more than a decade.
“Incompetence is a… terrible thing to watch, especially when things could be taken care of sooo easily,” Trump said in his screed.
In a series of tweets, he noted that overnight three central banks — those in India, Thailand and New Zealand — had cut rates. Those countries are likely to feel the impact of a slowing Chinese economy and a decline in trade.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cited the trade uncertainty as a factor in the decision to cut US lending rates after four increases last year, amid worries about a slowing global economy.
“Our problem is not China — We are stronger than ever, money is pouring into the US …,” Trump said. “Our problem is a Federal Reserve that is too … proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much (and that I was right!).”
– Expected reaction? –
Trump has used the strong US economy as a major selling point in his bid for a second four-year term and has benefitted from the support of Republicans despite a myriad of controversies and foreign policy failures.
Hardline White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Tuesday said the Fed should cut as much as a full percentage point from the key interest rate to reverse the increases made last year as the economy was in a strong recovery.
But a key central bank policymaker, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, told AFP on Tuesday that benchmark US lending rates were “in the right neighborhood,” seeming to push back against another immediate rate cut or even a long series of cuts that Trump wants.
Trump regularly points to the stock market as proof his policies are helping the economy, but, with Wall Street down as much as 500 points early Wednesday, he shifted gears.
“I think the market reaction is to be expected. I might have expected even more,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “At some point as I just said we have to take on China.”
The uncertainty is not limited to the United States and China and with a British exit from the European Union looming, investors worldwide fled riskier assets into bonds, raising bond prices and plunging returns on many debt issues into the negative.
In Europe, the move was sparked after Germany reported industrial production had fallen much more than expected in June, with declines across the board in capital, consumer and producer goods, heightening fears of a recession in Europe’s largest economy.
North Korea stole $2 billion for weapons from cyberattacks: UN report
North Korea has stolen up to $2 billion from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges through cyberattacks to fund its nuclear missiles program, according to a United Nations report seen by AFP Wednesday.
The UN is investigating at least 35 reported instances of Pyongyang "attacking financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges and mining activity designed to earn foreign currency," it said.
"Large-scale attacks against cryptocurrency exchanges allow the DPRK to generate income in ways that are harder to trace and subject to less government insight and regulation than the traditional banking sector," the report added.
Explosion totally destroys interracial family’s home in what appears to be a shocking racist attack
An interracial couple's northeast Ohio home was blown up and vandalized with swastikas in an apparent hate crime.
Authorities said the couple's Sterling home exploded about 1 a.m. Wednesday, and investigators found swastikas and racial slurs painted on the family's garage and vehicles nearby, reported WJW-TV.
"Total disbelief," said Angela Frase, who was not home at the time of the explosion. "We've been here 23 years and never had a problem. I don't know where this is coming from. Why? Why someone would target us?"
Anti-LGBT NRA supporting Tomi Lahren delivers insane new claim: Gun rights are gay rights
Tomi Lahren is aligning herself very closely with the NRA in the wake of two mass shootings that stole the lives of 31 people in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend. The anti-LGBT hyper-partisan Fox Nation host who has been called “white power Barbie” told “Fox and Friends” viewers Wednesday morning that gun rights are gay rights, after airing a clip from her interview with the NRA’s social media manager.