Indiana man drives SUV into group of anti-fascist protesters: ‘His level of anger was very extreme’
An Indiana man was caught on video driving his SUV into a group of anti-fascist protesters.
The Indiana Student Daily reported that the confrontation occurred at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market, where members of Antifa and No Space for Hate were protesting over the inclusion of a vendor with alleged connections to white nationalists.
According to ISD, a 41-year-old man named Brad Clapper “drove a GMC Terrain toward the protesters near Bloomingfoods before slamming on his brakes.”
“I got little kids, and you’re scaring them to death,” Clapper reportedly said.
No Space For Hate activist Abby Ang said that she did not see the SUV coming although Clapper insisted he was driving 5 to 10 mph.
“I did not see his car until he was right there,” Ang said. “It’s something that can happen very quickly.”
Video captured at the scene shows Clapper’s vehicle in the middle of black-clad protesters.
“Get the f*ck on the sidewalk,” Clapper orders.
The driver told ISD that he did not intend to be violent.
“Maybe I’m naïve, I just never felt like it was going to lead to anybody getting killed or sent to the hospital,” he insisted.
Ang, however, was clearly shaken by the incident.
“His level of anger was very extreme,” she said.
Clapper reportedly spoke with officers but ISD could find no records of a police report.
Watch the videos below.
The video from @hannahboufford shows the next part of what happened. Clapper is trying to take a bandana off an antifa member as others try to draw them away. Clapper said he got out of his car the second time because someone had called him a pussy, which can't be heard here.
— Lydia Gerike (@LydiaGerike) August 25, 2019
Here's the second part of this exchange, where things get more physical. All the footage we have of this situation is shown. The video is broken up because Hannah had to run down the street to get a better view of what was happening.
— Lydia Gerike (@LydiaGerike) August 25, 2019
Stephen Miller praises Trump for having the ‘courage to stand up’ and put migrant children in jail
White House aide Stephen Miller insisted on Sunday that migrant children who have been imprisoned by the Trump administration have "psychological damage" that occurred before they were incarcerated.
In an interview on Fox News, correspondent John Roberts spoke to Miller about the detention policy that allows family separations.
Roberts observed that some migrants could be detained for "years" because of the backlog in the immigration system.
Miller disagreed, insisting that migrants could be processed in 40 to 60 days in most cases.
"These housing facilities are extremely carefully appointed to make sure the rights of migrants are protected," Miller said. "And everything you've heard in the media about this is totally 100% false."
‘Go back to China’: Racist white woman goes berserk after she allegedly hits ‘chinky’ Asian woman’s car
A racist white woman who was identified as Carla Waldman unleashed a rant on a Asian woman over parking conditions at a Canadian shopping center.
In a video that went viral over the weekend, Waldman can be seen complaining about Xu's parking even though Waldman's car has crossed over the line.
"We don't want you here because you can't drive," Waldman says in the video, sticking her tongue out at Xu.
"You crossed the line," Xu points out as the camera pans down to show the two cars touching.
"You don't know a damn thing!" Waldman shouts. "Go back to China where you belong. You f*cking asshole."
WATCH: Climate activists chant ‘failure of leadership’ at Tom Perez after DNC votes against climate debate
Activists walked out of the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco after the organization voted against allowing a climate change debate during the 2020 primary.
DNC Chair Tom Perez imposed strict rules on the debates, which prevented a climate change debate from occurring. Climate activists had forced a vote, hoping to overrule the party boss.
"The Democratic Party needs the energy, motivation, and organizing capacity of young people to defeat Trump in 2020. But Tom Perez keeps shooting the party in the foot by rejecting that energy and turning it away," the Sunrise Movement said in a statement.