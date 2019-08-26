Indiana man drives SUV into group of anti-fascist protesters: ‘His level of anger was very extreme’

An Indiana man was caught on video driving his SUV into a group of anti-fascist protesters.

The Indiana Student Daily reported that the confrontation occurred at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market, where members of Antifa and No Space for Hate were protesting over the inclusion of a vendor with alleged connections to white nationalists.

According to ISD, a 41-year-old man named Brad Clapper “drove a GMC Terrain toward the protesters near Bloomingfoods before slamming on his brakes.”

“I got little kids, and you’re scaring them to death,” Clapper reportedly said.

No Space For Hate activist Abby Ang said that she did not see the SUV coming although Clapper insisted he was driving 5 to 10 mph.

“I did not see his car until he was right there,” Ang said. “It’s something that can happen very quickly.”

Video captured at the scene shows Clapper’s vehicle in the middle of black-clad protesters.

“Get the f*ck on the sidewalk,” Clapper orders.

The driver told ISD that he did not intend to be violent.

“Maybe I’m naïve, I just never felt like it was going to lead to anybody getting killed or sent to the hospital,” he insisted.

Ang, however, was clearly shaken by the incident.

“His level of anger was very extreme,” she said.

Clapper reportedly spoke with officers but ISD could find no records of a police report.

Watch the videos below.

The video from @hannahboufford shows the next part of what happened. Clapper is trying to take a bandana off an antifa member as others try to draw them away. Clapper said he got out of his car the second time because someone had called him a pussy, which can't be heard here. pic.twitter.com/YzxLIAXhns — Lydia Gerike (@LydiaGerike) August 25, 2019

