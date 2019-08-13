International programs favored by Ivanka Trump and Mike Pence will be spared by federal budget cuts: report
President Donald Trump has been calling for extensive cuts to foreign aid programs. But on Monday, a senior Trump Administration official told Roll Call that that programs favored by Vice President Mike Pence and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will not be affected by a package of foreign aid cuts.
President Trump is “not going to touch those,” the anonymously quoted official told Roll Call.
The foreign spending package would include cuts to U.S. State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development programs. But the programs that will survive the cuts, according to Roll Call, will include programs that promote women’s economic development in other countries (an Ivanka Trump favorite) and programs to protect Christians from persecution in other countries (a Mike Pence favorite).
The Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a program spearheaded by Ivanka Trump, will survive the cuts, according to Roll Call’s source — as will funding to support groups like Kurdish Yazidis living in Iraq, which has been one of Pence’s priorities.
The cuts, Roll Call’s source said, will also spare the almost $9 million devoted annually to global health programs like combating HIV/AIDS and malaria abroad.
The international spending package is being developed by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). According to Roll Call’s Paul M. Krawzak, it is “not clear” if Trump will approve the package. But a source “with knowledge of the deliberations” told Roll Call that OMB officials are confident the package will go forward.
Trump’s sudden surrender in his trade war with China shows he still has no idea what he’s doing
Stocks spiked Tuesday on news that President Donald Trump has backed down from a major threat in his trade war with China.
The administration had planned on slapping a 10 percent tariff — that is, an import tax — on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting on Sept. 1, 2019.
But now, the administration has backed down, as explained in a United States Trade Representative press release:
Certain products are being removed from the tariff list based on health, safety, national security and other factors and will not face additional tariffs of 10 percent.
Further, as part of USTR’s public comment and hearing process, it was determined that the tariff should be delayed to December 15 for certain articles. Products in this group include, for example, cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing.
‘Hitler should have finished you off’: Orthodox Jewish man says he was attacked with mace and hate
Americans have complained that they've seen an increasing amount of attacks by racists and white supremacists since President Donald Trump decided to make race a key tenant to his 2020 campaign. The Anti-Defamation League recorded a 55 percent increase in anti-Semitic assaults in New York alone over the past year.
Such was the case in a Brooklyn neighborhood where a 27-year-old Orthodox Jew was attacked by someone saying, "You Jews, Hitler should have finished you off," before being sprayed with mace, reported Jewish News Syndicate.
A urinal in a Scottish pub reveals why toilets matter in international politics
If you wanted to see international politics in action, where would you go? Maybe the UN headquarters in New York to see diplomats debating resolutions of global import? Or drop in on one of the world’s many financial hubs, where trading shapes international markets and determines the success or failure of nations. But you probably wouldn’t visit a toilet in a Glasgow pub, would you?
Our research analyses the political significance of the urinal in the Lismore – a traditional Scottish pub in the Partick area of Glasgow – and argues that mundane spaces like this are important for understanding contemporary international politics.