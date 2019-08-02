Internet aghast as Trump heaps praise on Kim Jong-un’s ‘great and beautiful vision for his country’

President Donald Trump on Friday heaped praise on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for having a “great and beautiful vision for his country,” despite the fact that he runs a government that engages in multiple human rights abuses.

In a late-morning tweet, the president brushed aside concerns about North Korea resuming missile launches and maintained that the country had not violated the informal agreement made with the United States to not test long-range missiles.

“These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands,” the president wrote, although he did acknowledge that “there may be a United Nations violation” with the missile tests.

The president then went on to say that “Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country.”

….Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true. He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

According to human rights organization Amnesty International, Kim’s “beautiful vision” for his country includes jailing tens of thousands of political dissidents, while also engaging in extrajudicial executions, torture, and forced labor camps.

Trump’s latest praise for Kim was widely slammed on Twitter — check out some of the reactions below.

Do you have any friends who haven't killed, raped or betrayed someone?

Birds of a feather…. — 💫 tina (@sofasolong) August 2, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, behold a “president” who says nicer things about a murderous foreign dictator than black members of Congress. — Demosthenes (@Demosthenes561) August 2, 2019

“A great vision for his county”??? Do you know what he does to human beings in there??! You stupid piece of shit. — Melida (@MelidaNovoa) August 2, 2019

You're the first megalomaniac I've ever seen who clearly ate lead paint chips as a kid. — Jake Demo (@JakeDem0) August 2, 2019

He is a murdering dictator. He killed members of his own family. What about Otto Warmbier? He killed a young man of our own for no good reason? If you are his friend what does that make you? What is wrong with you? — Jaxs (@jaxs_talks) August 2, 2019

“a great and beautiful vision for his country”.

This? https://t.co/Vjj5NId8to — 🤖NERD CITY💀 (@nerdcity) August 2, 2019

If by beautiful vision you mean killing anyone who disagrees with him and their whole damn family, torturing and jailing American citizens, murdering an American boy, if that's your idea of a beautiful vision that's all the more reason you need to be impeached — Cmcahall (@cmcahall) August 2, 2019

No doubt North Korea will be intervening in the 2020 election on your behalf — Robert Dawson (@RobbDawson4) August 2, 2019