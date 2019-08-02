Quantcast
Internet aghast as Trump heaps praise on Kim Jong-un’s ‘great and beautiful vision for his country’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Friday heaped praise on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for having a “great and beautiful vision for his country,” despite the fact that he runs a government that engages in multiple human rights abuses.

In a late-morning tweet, the president brushed aside concerns about North Korea resuming missile launches and maintained that the country had not violated the informal agreement made with the United States to not test long-range missiles.

“These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands,” the president wrote, although he did acknowledge that “there may be a United Nations violation” with the missile tests.

The president then went on to say that “Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country.”

According to human rights organization Amnesty International, Kim’s “beautiful vision” for his country includes jailing tens of thousands of political dissidents, while also engaging in extrajudicial executions, torture, and forced labor camps.

Trump’s latest praise for Kim was widely slammed on Twitter — check out some of the reactions below.

