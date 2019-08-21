Internet can’t stop laughing after ‘Toddler-in-Chief’ Trump whines Danish prime minister is ‘very not nice’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained about purportedly being treated poorly by the Danish government for its refusal to sell him Greenland.

As PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor reports, Trump told reporters that he was upset at the way Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has handled his overtures to purchase Greenland.

“I thought it was a very not nice way of saying I can’t buy Greenland,” the president complained, according to Alcindor. “They could have just told me no. You don’t talk to the United States like that at least under me.”

President Trump on Greenland and cancelling trip to Denmark: I thought it was a very not nice way of saying I can’t buy Greenland. They could have just told me no. You don’t talk to the United States like that at least under me. (Reminder: Greenland isn’t for sale.) — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 21, 2019

Trump’s tantrum at a staunch American ally earned him instant ridicule on Twitter — check out some of the reactions below.

How many different levels of privilege did he hit in that one statement? — D.M. (@Dee_M_G3) August 21, 2019

Where is his pacifier? — Bout it. (@FauxSoleSavage) August 21, 2019

Wow, just bizarre. Real househusband of the Beltway. — Matty Speth (@mms77917795) August 21, 2019

Trump: “You don’t talk to the United States like that at least under me.”

Prime Minister of Denmark: pic.twitter.com/C6b0lDx29N — Niecy (@niecy281) August 21, 2019

Everything is is not abject fawning adulation of Trump is “not nice” or “mean”. Never has such power had such thin skin — JoeAmerica🇺🇸😎🌊☕️ (@JoeAmerica_1776) August 21, 2019

He’s truly got the emotions of a 3 year old. Apologies to all the 3 year olds out there. But we basically have a toddler in the Oval Office. — biscuitsntriscuits (@biscuitsntrisc1) August 21, 2019