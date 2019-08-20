Internet cheers ‘real president’ Hillary Clinton for ‘eviscerating’ Trump over lie Google ‘manipulated’ millions of votes

Hillary Clinton has been pretty quiet lately, perhaps sitting in her Chappaqua home with Bill and doing whatever it is former Secretaries of State and former Presidents do.

But a tweet President Donald Trump posted Monday move her to enter the spotlight once again, if only for a moment.

Trump posted a huge lie, a claim that somehow search and advertising behemoth Google “manipulated” up to 16 million more votes for Hillary Clinton. It’s so preposterous that it’s already been debunked, but don’t expect a Trump retraction.

“Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought!” Trump tweeted.

Again, it’s false, as The Washington Post’s Philip Bump explains.

Clinton was not going to let her popular vote win be stolen from her, so she launched an attack decimating Trump – or at least his tweet, while reminding voters that a lot of Trump’s associates have been charged with crimes.

The debunked study you’re referring to was based on 21 undecided voters. For context that’s about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted. https://t.co/0zHnWvGjSv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 19, 2019

It didn’t take long for many to cheer the Democratic presidential nominee and popular vote winner of the 2016 election.

Tweet of the summer. https://t.co/wWJUVtWHmC — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 19, 2019

The BEST thing on Twitter in years! https://t.co/HQNpAi7Rv4 — Steve Dick (@SWDick) August 19, 2019

Eternal shade permit achieved. 😎😎😎😎 https://t.co/8Nar1aJnXk — Sarcastic Small (@PoliticoCryzis) August 19, 2019

Hillary Clinton just eviscerated Trump with 177 characters. https://t.co/KabBt0OpXS — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 19, 2019

She was right when she warned us before, and she's right calling him out for his lies now. https://t.co/Iu9Mcjxrk7 — Mel Powell (@MelPowell) August 19, 2019

Sick burn, as the kids say. https://t.co/dzpivcIyHC — Stephen Farrow #FBPE (@stephenfarrow) August 19, 2019

How the fuck is this woman not #POTUS??? https://t.co/9AG3Y1huMp — Kevin Whitlock (@Kossilar) August 19, 2019

OMG Hillary is trolling the Donald. LOVE IT https://t.co/0gfz6DUs2G — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) August 19, 2019

DRAG HIM QUEEN https://t.co/o8JaRGn7lk — Lucas Acosta (@LucasRAcosta) August 19, 2019

When the real President smacks down the fake one. https://t.co/lAbAykAbWr — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) August 19, 2019

This is why Putin was so afraid she'd become president 👇 https://t.co/GuwuJNq9IE — The Impeachment PAC (@powertoimpeach) August 19, 2019