Internet goes wild over ‘obviously drunk’ Larry Kudlow on Fox News: ‘He’s lying while slurring his words’

Speculation was rampant on Sunday that White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow was drunk on Fox News.

“There is no economic recession in sight,” Kudlow insisted to Fox News Sunday host Dana Perino.

Twitter, however, was buzzing about Kudlow’s speech patterns instead of his questionable economic optimism.

“Pretty sure Larry Kudlow is drunk on my TV right now… And he is lying while slurring his words,” one Twitter user noted.

“Kudlow is on fox news Sunday right now and from my 30 yrs of tending bar, I gotta say this guy appears drunk,” another user observed.

Some hinted at Kudlow’s addiction to cocaine in the 1990s.

Watch Kudlow on Fox News and read some of the tweets below.

Dana talks with Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser about a tax cut for the middle class “There’s a lot of good ideas to create more incentives to work, save and invest” @larry_kudlow #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/PindlESTGL — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) August 18, 2019

Is Larry Kudlow drunk on Fox News Sunday? Not a good look. @darrwest — Jonathan Flynn (@NateFlynn80) August 18, 2019

kudlow is on fox news Sunday right now and from my 30 yrs of tending bar, I gotta say this guy appears drunk. — Dianne D (@RileysDi) August 18, 2019

Pretty sure Larry Kudlow is drunk on my TV right now… And he is lying while slurring his words. #FOXNewsSunday — Vermin-Infested Democrat City Steveeboy (@realsteveeboy) August 18, 2019

Is Larry Kudlow drunk or does he always do this “crazy uncle at Thanksgiving” routine? #FoxNewsSunday — Pete (@trezmartin) August 18, 2019

Larry Kudlow is obviously, unambiguously drunk on Fox News this morning. — Scott Halperin (@SMHLaw) August 18, 2019

Larry Kudlow had to get drunk AF to spew these lies this morning. GAWD, he’s trashed…soundin’ like drunk uncle at the party. — Biznatch-A-Tron 9000 (@JessicaDollfays) August 18, 2019

Larry Kudlow is flat-out inebriated, once again, this time on @FoxNewsSunday. This guy is clearly drunk or on something. He has a history with substance abuse. This shit is out of hand. DO YOUR JOB AS JOURNALISTS & ASK ABOUT IT.@FoxNews @realDonaldTrump — Jack Walsh 🚬🕶☕️ (@JWesleyWalsh) August 18, 2019

On 🦊 News Sun, Larry Kudlow seems either drunk or coked out. He’s a fucking cartoon character. #SundayMorning — avantgod (@solkattu) August 18, 2019

I’m not saying this as a joke. It’s a serious question. Did Larry Kudlow have a stroke recently? I saw him on Fox News Sunday and he sounded drunk. — Sethro (@SethBarush) August 18, 2019

Larry Kudlow, Trump’s White House economic advisor on FOX PROPAGANDS SUNDAY. WHY IS HE SLURRING HIS WORD’S, IS HE DRUNK? — Will 2017 (@Batt6C) August 18, 2019

Just watched Larry Kudlow interviewed by Dana Perino. Is he an alcoholic? It’s a little after 9:00 am & he sounds DRUNK! — (@AnnaBelBLONDE) August 18, 2019

larry kudlow appeared to be drunk on meet the press,in evidence he was weak on gop propaganda ,and did not blame obama on the dip in the stock market. — little mic 1 (@lameassestbitch) August 18, 2019