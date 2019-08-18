Quantcast
Internet goes wild over ‘obviously drunk’ Larry Kudlow on Fox News: ‘He’s lying while slurring his words’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Speculation was rampant on Sunday that White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow was drunk on Fox News.

“There is no economic recession in sight,” Kudlow insisted to Fox News Sunday host Dana Perino.

Twitter, however, was buzzing about Kudlow’s speech patterns instead of his questionable economic optimism.

“Pretty sure Larry Kudlow is drunk on my TV right now… And he is lying while slurring his words,” one Twitter user noted.

“Kudlow is on fox news Sunday right now and from my 30 yrs of tending bar, I gotta say this guy appears drunk,” another user observed.

Some hinted at Kudlow’s addiction to cocaine in the 1990s.

Watch Kudlow on Fox News and read some of the tweets below.

