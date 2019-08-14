Quantcast
Connect with us

Investigation reveals dozens of criminal cases invoking Trump ‘in direct connection’ with violent acts and threats

Published

46 mins ago

on

Last week, under fire for his rhetoric, President Donald Trump actually claimed he thinks it “brings people together.” An ABC News investigation finds that the people President Trump’s rhetoric “brings together” include mostly white men, in criminal cases involving violence, threats, and alleged assaults against mostly minorities, including African Americans, Latinos, Muslims, and gay men.

“I think my rhetoric brings people together,” President Trump said, just days after an alleged white supremacist allegedly shot and killed 22 people in an El Paso, Texas Walmart. Minutes earlier, it is believed, he posted an anti-immigrant manifesto to a message board that has been called “a Megaphone for Gunmen,” and is popular with the alt-right.

Now, ABC News reports it has found 36 criminal cases where President Trump’s name was invoked “in direct connection” with those acts of violence, threats, or alleged assaults.

“In nine cases, perpetrators hailed Trump in the midst or immediate aftermath of physically attacking innocent victims. In another 10 cases, perpetrators cheered or defended Trump while taunting or threatening others. And in another 10 cases, Trump and his rhetoric were cited in court to explain a defendant’s violent or threatening behavior,” ABC reports.

There were an additional seven cases that “involved violent or threatening acts perpetrated in defiance of Trump, with many of them targeting Trump’s allies in Congress. But the vast majority of the cases — 29 of the 36 — reflect someone echoing presidential rhetoric, not protesting it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The perpetrators and the suspects range in age from teenagers to as old as 75.

The victims “largely represent an array of minority groups — African-Americans, Latinos, Muslims and gay men.”

President Trump has said he deserves “no blame,” but ABC News reports it found exactly zero cases “where an act of violence or threat was made in the name of President Barack Obama or President George W. Bush.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70% of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Major new recession warning sign sends market futures tumbling downward

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

The financial world was hit on Wednesday with a major new red flag about a potential recession that sent stock market futures tumbling downward.

As Bloomberg reports, the yield on the ten-year U.S. Treasury bond has dropped below the yield of the two-year U.S. Treasury bond for the first time since 2007, which many market observers say is a leading indicator of a coming recession.

Yields on ten-year bonds are usually higher than yields on two-year bonds because there is greater risk involved in investing in a long-term bond, which means investors in those bonds demand higher payouts than investors in short-term bonds.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Investigation reveals dozens of criminal cases invoking Trump ‘in direct connection’ with violent acts and threats

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

Last week, under fire for his rhetoric, President Donald Trump actually claimed he thinks it “brings people together.” An ABC News investigation find that the people President Trump’s rhetoric “brings together” include mostly white men, in criminal cases involving violence, threats, and alleged assaults against mostly minorities, including African Americans, Latinos, Muslims, and gay men.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: US taxpayers paid Trump hotel thousands to fund Don Jr’s Canadian hunting trip

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

New documents obtained by Politico are raising new questions about how the Trump family is using the presidency to enrich itself.

The documents reveal that American taxpayers in 2017 had to foot a $5,700 bill to cover Secret Service expenses at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver while Donald Trump Jr. was staying there during a hunting trip to Canada.

This is on top of the $20,000 that the Secret Service spent at the Vancouver Trump hotel when the Trump family attended its grand opening in early 2017, just after the president was inaugurated.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image