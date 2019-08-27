Quantcast
Connect with us

Iran tells US to take ‘first step’, end sanctions

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday told the United States to “take the first step” by lifting all sanctions against Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to meeting.

“The step is to retreat from sanctions. You must retreat from all illegal, unjust and wrong sanctions against the nation of Iran,” Rouhani said in a speech aired live on state television.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “the key for positive change is in the hands of Washington”, because Iran had already ruled out ever doing what worries the US the most — building an atomic bomb.

“If honestly this is your only concern, this concern has already been removed” through a fatwa issued by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he said.

Khamenei is said to have issued a fatwa against nuclear weapons in 2003 and has reiterated it several times since.

“So take the first step. Without this step, this lock will not be unlocked,” Rouhani said at a Tehran event marking the start of construction at a housing project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US unilaterally pulled out of a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal in May last year and subsequently reimposed biting sanctions.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

In-depth investigation reveals Jeffrey Epstein’s links to scientists were ‘even more extensive’: report

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

Alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein maintained something of a cloak of respectability even after he was jailed for soliciting an underage girl, according to an in-depth new investigation.

"Jeffrey Epstein gave more money to science than previously acknowledged, including to famous researchers, leading universities, an independent AI pioneer, and even a far-right YouTuber who took Epstein’s money to make videos on neuroscience," BuzzFeed News reported Monday evening. "An extensive BuzzFeed News review of Epstein’s donations, public acknowledgements of funding, and meetings that happened after his release from jail, shows that his links to top scientists continued after he was first convicted for sex crimes in 2008."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Wasn’t that the plot of Sharknado 3’: Donald Trump ridiculed for bizarre late-night tweet

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump took to his favorite social media platform on Monday night to rant about "Fake News."

"Just returned to Washington from France and the very successful G-7, only to find that the Fake News is still trying to perpetuate the phony story that I wanted to use Nuclear weapons to blow up hurricanes before they reach shore," Trump tweeted at 10:30 p.m. in Washington, DC.

On Sunday, Axios reported Trump inquired about nuking hurricanes. "This is so ridiculous, never happened."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP Trump rival ‘completely ghosted’ his campaign manager before announcing White House bid: report

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) refused to talk to his campaign manager for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination, The Daily Beast reported Monday evening.

Tallahassee-based Republican operative Jacob Perry wrote an email to "potential campaign vendors and staffers" warning them of the development. The email was obtained by The Beast.

“As of this morning, it has been eight days and 23 unanswered phone calls since I last spoke with Joe,” Perry said in the email sent on August 16th, the day that the campaign had been scheduled to launch.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image