Israel blocks entry to two US congresswomen – former ambassador says it’s because of Trump’s ‘recommendation’
Israel has just formally banned two Democratic U.S. Congresswomen from entering their country, and in a stunning admission its former Ambassador to the U.S. says they are doing so because the President of the United States told them to.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday morning blocked U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from crossing into Israel during a trip planned to the country slated for Sunday, The Washington Post reported.
Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., Danny Ayalon, immediately took to Twitter to announce Israel has every right to block anyone they want – but then admitted the Israeli government did so on Trump’s “recommendation.”
Trump’s “recommendation,” at least in public, came in the form of a devastating tweet, bullying Israel by saying if they did not ban the two Democrats they would appear weak.
It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019
“The move followed an unusual intervention by President Trump and immediately opened up a new battle between Netanyahu and Democrats, who had privately warned that such a decision would be unprecedented and inconsistent with Israel’s claims of tolerance and openness,” The Washington Post reported.
The lawmakers have repeatedly denied harboring any animus toward Jews or Israelis and have said their criticisms of the Israeli government are based on policy differences.
The two Democrats “were scheduled to meet during their stay with Israeli and Palestinian civil society groups, humanitarian workers and young people and see one of the East Jerusalem hospitals affected by recent cuts in U.S. aid to the Palestinians,” according to the Post, which noted Rep. Tlaib had “hoped to stay some extra days to see her grandmother, who lives in a West Bank village.”
CNN
Moody’s analyst: Trump risks recession with each day he fails to resolve trade wars
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points, its worst day of 2019.
Although President Trump continues to tout a strong economy, analysts have concerns that his trade wars with China might cause a major recession.
On CNN Thursday, Moody's analyst Mark Zandi explained that with each passing day, Trump risks having the economy slump into a recession he won't be able to fix.
"Yeah, sure, the president could tweet that he had a call with president Xi of China and they came to some kind of arrangement and they're going to wind down the trade war," he said. "I don't think it will be a substantive agreement, nothing that will change the grievances that we have with China but it will be a face-saving arrangement and I think that will be enough to quell the uncertainty and keep the economy moving forward," he added.
July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US agency
July 2019 temperatures were the hottest ever recorded globally, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, confirming earlier observations by the European Union.
"Much of the planet sweltered in unprecedented heat in July, as temperatures soared to new heights in the hottest month ever recorded. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows," the agency said.
According to the NOAA, the average global temperature in July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees Celsius (60.4 Fahrenheit), making it the hottest July in its records, which go back to 1880.
Jewish Dems caution Embassy that congressional ban will be ‘costly for Israel’
USA Today reporter Susan Page told an MSNBC panel Thursday that it was a bad decision that Israel made to listen to President Donald Trump and ban his political tormenters from the country.
The move came just after President Donald Trump tweeted out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should deny entry to the Congresswomen. Netanyahu is less than one month out from being forced to hold another reelection after he was unable to form a coalition government. He has run both of his campaigns this year like Trump and promoting Trump, including naming a Golan community "Trump Heights," where currently there are no buildings and no one seems to live.