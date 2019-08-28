Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupts, sparking huge ash cloud
Italy’s Stromboli volcano off the coast of Sicily erupted Wednesday, according to fire fighters who rushed to put out wildfires sparked by lava flows.
Emergency services scrambled to launch motorboats and helicopters after the “strong explosion” in the south-central slope of the crater shook the island, but no-one was hurt, the fire service said on Twitter.
Falling ash from a vast mushrooming cloud covered the rooves of houses in the tiny windswept town of Stromboli, the Repubblica newspaper said, adding that the explosion had been felt on the nearby island of Salina.
The volcano, which is part of the Aeolian Islands archipelago in southern Italy, had been off limits to walkers following a deadly eruption in June which killed a hiker and sent tourists fleeing.
Stromboli, just 12 square kilometres (4.6 square miles) in area and 924 metres (3,000 feet) high, is just the top of a volcano that is largely underwater.
It is one of few in the world with almost continuous activity, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.
Breaking Banner
NYT retrospective on Tea Party’s 10th anniversary overlooks racism and the Koch brothers — and gets it exactly wrong
A retrospective examination of the Tea Party movement published by the New York Times overlooks two of the key elements of the supposedly grassroots conservative movement.
Times reporter Jeremy Peters accepts at face value that Americans concerned about runaway deficits and government spending to keep the economy from plunging further into recession, but fails to reckon with the racism against President Barack Obama that animated the movement -- which was created and funded by corporate billionaires like the Koch brothers.
Breaking Banner
Georgia GOP senator resigning from Congress at the end of the year
On Wednesday, Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) announced he is resigning from the Senate at the end of 2019, citing his worsening Parkinson's Disease:
https://twitter.com/scottwongdc/status/1166721601670385666?s=21
The senior senator from Georgia, Isakson's political career has spanned four decades.
With his resignation, GOP Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a temporary replacement. A special election in 2020 will be held to decide who will serve out the remainder of Isakson's term until 2022.
Breaking Banner
Here’s the Fox News interview that sent Trump off the rails
President Donald Trump urged his followers to turn elsewhere for information after Fox News aired a segment showing he's underwater in head-to-head polls with leading Democratic candidates.
The conservative news network aired an interview Wednesday morning with Democratic National Committee communications director Xochitl Hinojosa, who told host Sandra Smith that Trump looked weak against his would-be challengers.
"Any one of these candidates will be a better president than Donald Trump," Hinojosa said.
Smith asked who she believed the party's nominee would eventually be, but Hinojosa said it hardly mattered.