‘It’s always dread with President Trump’: CNN analyst says G7 leaders are revolted they have to meet with Trump again
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” reporter Abby Phillip said that world leaders are feeling “dread” about the prospect of meeting with President Donald Trump after his latest round of erratic behavior on the world stage.
“There is a big test on foreign relations for President Trump this weekend,” said host Brianna Keilar. “He’s going to the G7. He, Abby, is headed there after insulting Denmark by pulling out of a state visit, keeping in mind that Denmark is a key intel and military ally of the U.S. What is the mood going into this forum?”
“Honestly, it’s always dread with President Trump,” said Phillip.
“Who is dreading it? The other countries?” asked Keilar.
“Yeah, and the White House staff,” said Phillip. “Virtually every G7 that President Trump has attended has been preceded by this kind of, this sense of impending drama. Now, Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, is trying to get ahead of that by saying, ‘You know, we’re not even going to have a communiqué, we’re not going to even try to sign something that President Trump will have to then pull out of.’ And that’s one way to resolve the tensions.”
“But also note, Brianna, that the president has been rage-tweeting at Germany for several days now,” added Phillip. “He has been accusing them of trying to gain an upper hand in their economy by having very low or negative interest rates. So he is going into this already kind of worked up with individual members about different things, and it’s really not a very good sign.”
CNN
‘They sense weakness’: Former senator says the world is ‘smirking’ as Trump flails away at latest China tariffs
Former Sen. Max Baucus (D-MT) appeared on CNN Friday to discuss how President Donald Trump has completely mishandled his long-running trade war with China.
While talking about trade with CNN's Jim Sciutto, Baucus said that China timed its new announcements of tariffs against $75 billion worth of American goods specifically to humiliate the president.
"They sense weakness," explained Baucus, who has also previously served as an American ambassador to China. "And I think that they see a weakness in the United States today. Trump has been weakened because of the weakened American economy and they're retaliating against the tariffs that Trump imposed after there was a truce there would be no tariffs."
Trump aide Cuccinelli snaps after CNN’s Camerota shows him pictures of caged kids: ‘I’m not going to take that’
A CNN interview with acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli took a contentious turn on Friday morning after host Alisyn Camerota showed him pictures of immigrant children being held in cages and asked him why he would want to hold them even longer based upon a recent policy change he instituted.
As the CNN host pressed the Trump administration official on plans to hold children indefinitely, she put pictures of the kids in cages up on the screen which angered Cuccinelli.
"On one level it protects children, but it also exposes children to the overcrowding. Here's some of the roll we've been playing for months," she began, only to have the White House official cut her off.
CNN
Trump may look unstable now — but the economy is going to make him much worse: CNN’s April Ryan
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," analyst and American Urban Radio Network Washington bureau chief April Ryan walked through how President Donald Trump backed himself into a corner by trying to build his brand on a great economy — and is coming to pieces as a result.
"April, what are you hearing? Is the economy causing the president's erratic behavior?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"Yes, yes, and yes," said Ryan. "This president has been touting a great economy, and this is the cornerstone since I guess since the very beginning of his administration for people to feel that he should win re-election, that he is firmly planted for the American public and he's working for them," said Ryan. "But indicators, non-traditional indicators, are saying something different. He is having a hard time trying to marry the great economy with what it looks like for the American public, particularly the grassroots."