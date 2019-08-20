‘It’s basic, basic, basic’: Liz Plank hilariously mocks Trump’s reality show behavior as recession looms
President Donald Trump is distracting from the potential of his reality TV show behavior an MSNBC guest explained on Tuesday.
“The Beat” host Ari Melber reported, “the Trump Administration first pushing back on the criticism they have no plan for a recession. Emergency tax cuts is now something they’re offering or maybe rolling back Trump’s tariffs. And these reports, if nothing else, they concede there could be a downturn. This is important. Trump’s allies in the press have found some bizarre ways to spin the jitters claiming it’s rich coastal elites who want to lose money in a recession.”
The host played multiple clips of Fox News personalities arguing liberals wanted a recession so Trump would lose in 2020.
For analysis, Melber turned to Vox Media’s Liz Plank, the author of the forthcoming book For the Love of Men: A Vision for Mindful Masculinty.
Plank argued Trump was not unlike a “basic” female member of a reality TV show.
“And while this is happening, he’s talking about buying Greenland and Anthony Scaramucci. He’s clearly using his best sort of weapon which is distraction and he’s acting like a reality show star that’s about to maybe not get her second season renewed and so she’s picking fights with her friends, she’s picking fights with her enemies. And it’s basic, basic, basic,” she explained.
“But at the same time, I’m also not interested in this sort of like ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ morality edition of the Republican Party or some members realizing suddenly they want to be a good person and that they have a moral conscience two years after the president called Neo-Nazis fine people, two years after Heather Heyer was killed,” she continued. “Almost a year actually that will children have been separated [from] their parents.”
What’s going on here? You can say ‘Great, I’m calling the fireman and the firewoman,’ but you gave him the matches and so what are you going to do now? How are you going to fix it?” Plank asked. “It’s not about you. It’s about all the people harmed in this administration.”
Watch:
