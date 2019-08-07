‘It’s not about you!’ Don Lemon rips Trump’s selfishness during mass shooting site visits
CNN host Don Lemon called out nailed President Donald Trump for making the day of visits to communities wrecked by gun violence
“I guess it should surprise none of us that the feelings of the consoler in chief seem most concerned with while visiting victims, were his own,” said Lemon Wednesday night. “It’s all about President Trump. Who want to hospitals to meet and comfort the victims. And the plane had barely taken off from the first grieving city when a top aid along for the raid tweeted out the president was treated like a rock star inside the hospital in Dayton. A rock star? How can you boast about that in this context? It would be hard to be more tone-deaf than that. More insensitive. Right? Right? Wrong.”
Lemon showed Trump speaking to the press in El Paso, saying he wished the media could have been there to see it. The reason the press wasn’t there was that Trump wouldn’t let them.
“It’s not about you. It’s not about you!” exclaimed Lemon. “For once! At least today! But we know it’s all about this president, especially when he’s aggrieved. His feelings hurt by things he saw on TV. So, when the president had a chance to speak publicly on this sad day in El Paso, a city in mourning, after a racist mass murder, he used his time to brag about himself and trash some Democrats.”
Lemon showed the video of Trump. Strangely, the Democrats in Ohio were unbelievably cautious and polite about Trump after he left. Trump flew off the handle anyway, lying that he was attacked.
Watch Lemon’s opener below:
CNN
‘Somebody else is pulling the strings’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo thinks Trump isn’t in control of gun regulation
It was reported late Wednesday that not long after President Donald Trump proposed the idea of background checks, he got a phone call from National Rifle Association chief, Wayne LaPierre. It was enough for CNN host Chris Cuomo to wonder what was said and who was really in control at the White House.
After Cuomo's closing statement, he handed he show off to Don Lemon, who commented he thinks the issue is all about politics and not about people.
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo rips NRA at town hall: The only special interest here ‘is our collective interest in dying less’
On Wednesday, CNN's Chris Cuomo hosted a town hall with survivors of mass shootings, titled "America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis," listening to their stories and their suggestions for national change.
At the outset, however, Cuomo opened by blasting the National Rifle Association for its cowardice.
"It's been a tough week, but we should not waste this moment," said Cuomo. "So let's take a breath and talk and take the time to listen. We've put together a beautiful program for you tonight with some of the most prominent voices, and they have very different ideas about protecting our society from gun violence. And I am surrounded by a gift tonight, the strength of survivors, the same kind of strength I saw on the ground in El Paso. This audience traveled from far and wide, thank you for dealing with the elements, and they did so to represent their communities."
CNN
‘No one wants him here’: CNN reporter says El Paso residents almost uniformly want Trump to stay away
CNN reporter Nick Valencia on Wednesday said that he'd found the vast majority of people he's spoken with in El Paso say they wish President Donald Trump would not come to their city, which is still reeling from a mass shooting over the weekend that left dozens of people dead.
While discussing the president's visit to the city, Valencia played clips of El Paso residents he interviewed about what they wanted to see from the president -- and they all said they didn't think his visit would do any good.
"Personally, I think that this community is hurting," El Paso resident Dr. Sylvia Acosta said. "I don't think he has done anything to help that."