It’s not Democrats who are making guns a political issue: It’s all the dead bodies

We can’t keep up. We can’t keep up with the lies, we can’t keep up with the racism, we can’t keep up with the anti-immigrant hysteria, we can’t keep up with the firings and resignations, we can’t keep up with the flat-out lunacy, but most of all, we can’t keep up with the dead bodies.

In a single week, between Sunday, July 28, and Saturday, Aug. 3, there were three separate mass shootings in this country. In Gilroy, California, at a popular garlic festival, a man wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AK-47 style assault rifle, killed three people and wounded 13. Two of the dead and several of the wounded were children. The shooter had six high-capacity magazines in his possession: one was a drum magazine holding 75 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and the other five held 40 rounds. He had bought the AK-47 and ammunition just three weeks before he opened fire on the festival goers.

Six days later, in El Paso, Texas, another man opened fire at a Walmart with yet another AK-47 style assault rifle, killing 22 people and wounding 24. In a racist screed published on a conspiracy-oriented website shortly before the shooting, the killer bragged that he had sought to buy so-called 8M3 hollow-point ammunition for his AK-47, which he described as “a bullet unlike any other,” because of its increased lethality. Evidence emerged after the shooting that he had purchased his AK-47 not long before the shooting. His mother was reported to have called the Allen, Texas, police department and reported her son’s ownership of the weapon, wondering whether it was legal for him to own it since he didn’t have any firearms training and was emotionally and intellectually immature, in her opinion. She was told that in the state of Texas, it was legal for him to own such a powerful, deadly firearm, and to carry it out in the open, which he did at the El Paso Walmart just before he began shooting.

Hours after the El Paso shooting, in the early hours of Aug. 4, another gunman opened fire on a crowd gathered outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. This time the gunman was armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon. This one was in a pistol configuration with a shortened barrel fitted with a 100-round drum magazine. He was able to kill 10 people and wound another 22 within 30 seconds before being shot dead by responding police. A second man was later arrested and charged with having helped the shooter by purchasing the body armor he wore and the 100-round magazine he used.

Two days after the El Paso and Dayton shootings, Time Magazine reported that 62 people have been killed in mass shootings in 2019 so far. The same day, The New York Times reported that there had been 32 shootings so far this year that could be described as “mass shootings” using Justice Department terminology for incidents resulting in three or more deaths.