‘It’s ruined’: Queen Elizabeth was reportedly furious after Trump’s helicopter ‘scorched’ Buckingham Palace’s lawn

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from The Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth II was a bit miffed at President Trump after his helicopter scorched the lawn at Buckingham Palace during his visit to the UK this past June.

Trump was in the country to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. While landing on the lawn at Buckingham Palace twice in the same day, Trump’s helicopter, Marine One, reportedly burned the grass and the Queen was not pleased.

The Sunday Times says that the Queen complained about the damage to another leader, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. According to the Times’ source, Morrison, who was also in the UK for the D-Day anniversary, “went straight to the palace to see the Queen” after his arrival. The Queen then led him out to lawn and said, “Come and look at my lawn. It’s ruined.”

According to the Times, the lawn is “the centrepiece of the Queen’s annual garden parties” adding that the helicopter left both “scorch marks” and other forms of damage on the lawn.

In 2016 the Queen was reported to have opposed a request from US security services for six helicopters to land at Windsor Castle when Barack Obama visited the monarch there to mark her 90th birthday. She insisted on fewer helicopters to protect her lawns.

Trump appeared oblivious to his unwelcome gift on the Queen’s lawn.

It’s believed that the scorch marks were caused by the helicopter’s engines.

Featured image via Flickr

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

