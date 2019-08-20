‘It’s terrifying’: Vandals burn Virginia Beach military family’s car after long string of incidents

On Tuesday, WAVY CBS 17 News reported that a military family in Virginia Beach, Virginia had their car set on fire, in the latest and most severe incident in a long string of vandalism targeting their property.

“It’s terrifying, hearing my kids scream this morning,” said Mendy Hanner. “I don’t see any reason to put anyone through this.”

The incidents started last year, with nails left in their driveway. It escalated to graffiti on the garage door and rocks being thrown through their windows. The Hanners put up surveillance equipment, but the perpetrator knocked over their floodlights and spray-painted their camera.

Hanner said that her family will not feel safe until the police catch those responsible.

