Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka Trump loves Ayn Rand’s character who uses her beauty as a weapon

Published

1 min ago

on

An extensive piece on Ivanka Trump appeared on New York Magazine‘s site Monday showed off her passion about Ayn Rand.

Rand is a topic of belief and worship from former Speaker Paul Ryan and many tea party members still in Congress. The philosophy seems to fly in the face of some of Ms. Trump’s past comments. Then again, some of the things Rand praises, like the ego, using beauty as a weapon and others are things Trump has perfected.

“In her rebellious phase, she dyed her hair blue, listened to grunge and country music, and cried over Kurt Cobain’s death, none of which her parents were excited about,” the New York Magazine piece said. “She also developed another habit that friends say her father did not like — she became a prodigious reader of great novels, burying her nose in Fitzgerald, Hemingway, Austen, Morrison. In her 20s, she said her favorite book was Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged and she had modeled herself on its capitalist heroine, Dagny Taggart.”

Rand’s thick novel is a love letter to capitalism, and Dagny Taggart is a stunning, powerful woman, who personifies the author’s objectivism philosophy.

“I am not primarily an advocate of capitalism, but of egoism; and I am not primarily an advocate of egoism, but of reason. If one recognizes the supremacy of reason and applies it consistently, all the rest follows,” Rand wrote in “Brief Summary,” The Objectivist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taggart is known for not letting men boss her around, an interesting characteristic for a woman who stands behind her father.

The character is also known for using her beauty as a weapon.

“Lillian moved forward to meet her, studying her with curiosity,” Atlas Shurgged reads. “They had met before, on infrequent occasions, and she found it strange to see Dagny Taggart wearing an evening gown. It was a black dress with a bodice that fell as a cape over one arm and shoulder, leaving the other bare: the naked shoulder was the gown’s only ornament. Seeing her in the suits she wore, one never thought of Dagny Taggart’s body. The black dress seemed excessively revealing – because it was astonishing to discover that the lines of her shoulder were fragile and beautiful, and that the diamond band on the wrist of her naked arm gave her the most feminine of all aspects: the look of being chained.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the extensive profile on Trump at New York Magazine.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MAGA bomber Cesar Sayoc became ‘deranged’ by believing Trump-promoted conspiracy theories: defense lawyer

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

The attorney representing Cesar Sayoc, the Trump-obsessed man who sent explosives to the president's political enemies last fall, told a court on Monday that President Donald Trump helped make his client "deranged."

According to Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld, attorney Ian Marcus argued during a sentencing hearing that Sayoc deserved leniency in part because he's a disturbed man whose mind has been twisted by conspiracies and misinformation promoted regularly by the president, such as the false claim that he only lost the 2016 popular vote because of "illegal" voters in California.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Obama blasts Trump’s racist rhetoric and inaction on gun violence — without ever mentioning the president’s name

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Former President Barack Obama is no stranger to mass shootings. During his presidency, he took on the role of healer-in-chief, comforting survivors and families who lost loved ones. He prayed with communities during church gatherings and even sang "Amazing Grace" after a domestic terrorist incident in Charleston, South Carolina. His tearful demands for a fix went unanswered by Republicans in the House and Senate. Yet, in wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, he, again, called for action.

"First, no other nation on Earth comes close to experiencing the frequency of mass shootings that we see in the United States," Obama said in a statement he tweeted Monday. "No other developed nation tolerates the levels of gun violence that we do. Every time this happens, we're told that tougher gun laws won't stop all murders' that they won't stop every deranged individual from getting a weapon and shooting innocent people in public places. But the evidence shows that they can stop some killings. They can save some families from heartbreak. We are not helpless here. And until all of us stand up and insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws, these tragedies will keep happening."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here are the top 7 places hypocritical Republicans won’t let you take a gun

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Republicans, and President Donald Trump, in particular, are known for denouncing "gun-free zones" as part of the problems around mass shootings. The Fox News argument, from Pete Hegseth to Sean Hannity, is that these zones essentially prevented “good guys with guns” from having the ability to shoot back and take down a mass shooter.

It's an interesting claim since, in Ohio and Gilroy, California, the shooter was able to be taken down in less than one minute. In Ohio, there were still nine people killed and 36 injured. In California, there were three dead and 12 wounded. These so-called "good guys with guns" still couldn't prevent the mass shooting or prevent the loss of life. Increased security still couldn't stop the mass shooting or the loss of life.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image