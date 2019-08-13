Jeffrey Epstein made ‘a mysterious trip to the Middle East on the eve of 2016 election’: report

New flight data published by Business Insider shows that accused international sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein took a private jet flight to the Arabian Peninsula just ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Business Insider, which has in the past reported on Epstein’s regular flights to places such as the Virgin Islands and Paris, describes Epstein’s November 2016 flight as a “mysterious trip to the Middle East” that bears little resemblance to Epstein’s usual pattern of travel.

“On November 7, 2016, one of Epstein’s jets took a route that it would never take again,” the publication writes. “Sometime around noon, Epstein’s Gulfstream GV-SP lifted off from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and flew southeastward, over the Mediterranean Sea, until it reached the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. Fifteen minutes later, around 4pm Paris time, the jet turned north into southern Jordan. The last signal captured by an ADS-B receiver, at 4:06 pm, placed the aircraft slightly north of Jordan’s border with Saudi Arabia, flying at an altitude of 41,000 feet.”

The report says that there is “no evidence” that Epstein traveled to the region again after the election, although past reports have shown flights there in the past.

Business Insider also notes that Epstein, who once had friendships with both President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, “was rumored to have ties to intelligence agencies” in the Middle East.

Read the entire report here.