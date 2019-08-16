Jeffrey Epstein spent hours alone with mysterious young woman while jailed: report

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein spent hours alone with a young woman on the day after he was taken off suicide watch, reports the New York Post.

An attorney told Forbes that the woman may have been a lawyer. Epstein apparently used meetings with his lawyers as an opportunity to get out of his cell.

That may have included the young woman.

“The optics were startling,” the attorney told Forbes. “Because she was young. And pretty.”

He noted that given Epstein’s situation he’d have chosen a different route.

““If I was him, I would have hired … an old bald guy,” the lawyer said.