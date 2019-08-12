Quantcast
Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers asked jail to take him off suicide watch: WSJ

8 mins ago

A new report form the Wall Street Journal claims that attorneys for billionaire accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein asked that their client be taken off suicide watch.

The Journal’s sources did not explain the reason for the attorneys’ request, which was reportedly made less than a week after Epstein was placed on suicide watch after he was found unconscious in his cell with marks around his neck.

Less than two weeks after Epstein was taken off suicide watch, he died from an apparent suicide.

The Journal also reports that “jail officials apparently failed to follow several protocols” in the hours leading up to Epstein’s death, thus “leaving him alone and with minimal supervision.”

Attorney General Bill Barr spoke out about Epstein’s apparent suicide and called for a thorough investigation.

“I was appalled and frankly angry to learn of the failure to adequately secure this prisoner,” he said.. “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”

