Jeffrey Epstein’s neck was broken in multiple places: updated autopsy finds

An updated autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein revealed that he had broken bones in his neck, according to the New York medical examiner.

According to the Washington Post, the bone broken was the hyoid bone, which is often indicative of possible homicide.

“Among the bones broken in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.”

“The office of New York City’s chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, completed an autopsy of Epstein’s body Sunday. But Sampson listed the cause of his death as pending,” wrote The Post.

There are multiple conspiracy theories on both sides of the political aisle about Epstein being murdered. The highly connected child molester was said to have found victims for his high-powered friends to have sex with when they were with him.