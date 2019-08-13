John Hickenlooper in talks to suspend his presidential campaign — and run for Senate instead
On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) is in talks about ending his presidential campaign, and instead mounting a bid for Senate against Republican Cory Gardner.
Hickenlooper, a two-term governor who is fairly popular in his home state, has never really managed to catch fire, as he is struggling even against his fellow Coloradan Sen. Michael Bennet to gain attention on the presidential stage. He typically polls in the area of 1 percent and is unlikely to qualify for the next round of debates.
In the Senate race, however, he would be a top-tier contender — one recent poll from 314 Action shows him leading Gardner, who has long been considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for re-election — by 13 points.
2020 Election
Internet digs up Curt Schilling’s horrific history after Trump says it’s ‘terrific’ he may run for Congress
President Donald Trump Tuesday endorsed the as-yet undeclared congressional candidacy of former baseball great Curt Schilling, who helped lead his teams to World Series championships four times.
Schilling in his post-baseball years has become a far right wing political commentator who has endorsed Donald Trump and who even promotes the false QAnon conspiracy theory.
Despite Schilling’s horrific history, President Donald Trump felt the need to praise him on Twitter – while making it clear the president saw him on “Fox and Friends.”
Trump’s hardcore base giddy over Don Jr.’s ‘trolling’ on the campaign trail: ‘Like he’s a next-generation model’
In the Trump family, 37-year-old Ivanka Trump and 41-year-old Donald Trump Jr. have radically different approaches when it comes to promoting right-wing politics: while Ivanka has been trying to position herself as an intellectual conservative and generally avoids the crude, in-your-face approach of her father, her older brother is more than happy to throw red meat to the worst parts of the GOP base — and Marianne Levine, in a report for Politico, describes the ways in which Donald Trump, Jr. has been firing up that base on the campaign trail.
Senate Republicans embrace Donald Trump Jr. as 2020 re-election surrogate
Plenty of high-profile GOP candidates will look to President Donald Trump to energize their base with a rally. For example, Trump has already pledged to stump for Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY), who is struggling for re-election amid rock-bottom approval ratings.
But many Senate Republicans are making do with someone else: the president's son.
According to Politico, Donald Trump Jr. will be appearing at campaign events for several Republican senators including Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT). All of these senators are reliable votes for the president's agenda, and at least one, Tillis, is a top target for Senate Democrats.