John Hickenlooper in talks to suspend his presidential campaign — and run for Senate instead

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) is in talks about ending his presidential campaign, and instead mounting a bid for Senate against Republican Cory Gardner.

Hickenlooper, a two-term governor who is fairly popular in his home state, has never really managed to catch fire, as he is struggling even against his fellow Coloradan Sen. Michael Bennet to gain attention on the presidential stage. He typically polls in the area of 1 percent and is unlikely to qualify for the next round of debates.

In the Senate race, however, he would be a top-tier contender — one recent poll from 314 Action shows him leading Gardner, who has long been considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for re-election — by 13 points.