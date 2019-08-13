Quantcast
Connect with us

John Hickenlooper in talks to suspend his presidential campaign — and run for Senate instead

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) is in talks about ending his presidential campaign, and instead mounting a bid for Senate against Republican Cory Gardner.

Hickenlooper, a two-term governor who is fairly popular in his home state, has never really managed to catch fire, as he is struggling even against his fellow Coloradan Sen. Michael Bennet to gain attention on the presidential stage. He typically polls in the area of 1 percent and is unlikely to qualify for the next round of debates.

In the Senate race, however, he would be a top-tier contender — one recent poll from 314 Action shows him leading Gardner, who has long been considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for re-election — by 13 points.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70% of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Internet digs up Curt Schilling’s horrific history after Trump says it’s ‘terrific’ he may run for Congress

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump Tuesday endorsed the as-yet undeclared congressional candidacy of former baseball great Curt Schilling, who helped lead his teams to World Series championships four times.

Schilling in his post-baseball years has become a far right wing political commentator who has endorsed Donald Trump and who even promotes the false QAnon conspiracy theory.

Despite Schilling’s horrific history, President Donald Trump felt the need to praise him on Twitter – while making it clear the president saw him on “Fox and Friends.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s hardcore base giddy over Don Jr.’s ‘trolling’ on the campaign trail: ‘Like he’s a next-generation model’

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

In the Trump family, 37-year-old Ivanka Trump and 41-year-old Donald Trump Jr. have radically different approaches when it comes to promoting right-wing politics: while Ivanka has been trying to position herself as an intellectual conservative and generally avoids the crude, in-your-face approach of her father, her older brother is more than happy to throw red meat to the worst parts of the GOP base — and Marianne Levine, in a report for Politico, describes the ways in which Donald Trump, Jr. has been firing up that base on the campaign trail.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Senate Republicans embrace Donald Trump Jr. as 2020 re-election surrogate

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

Plenty of high-profile GOP candidates will look to President Donald Trump to energize their base with a rally. For example, Trump has already pledged to stump for Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY), who is struggling for re-election amid rock-bottom approval ratings.

But many Senate Republicans are making do with someone else: the president's son.

According to Politico, Donald Trump Jr. will be appearing at campaign events for several Republican senators including Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT). All of these senators are reliable votes for the president's agenda, and at least one, Tillis, is a top target for Senate Democrats.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image