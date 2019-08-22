John Hickenlooper is running for US Senate
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has decided to run for the U.S. Senate in 2020, several sources with knowledge of his plans said Wednesday.
“Hick has been making calls to various elected officials telling them he’s running, and asking for their support,” said one Democratic insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Multiple people said his announcement is imminent.
Hickenlooper, a Democrat who served two terms as Denver mayor and another two as governor, ended his 2020 presidential bid last week, having failed to build momentum in fundraising, and having consistently polled in the bottom tier of the roughly two-dozen candidates. He said after dropping out that he would give a Senate run “serious thought.”
He also said repeatedly while campaigning for president that a job in the U.S. Senate does not appeal to him, and that he thinks he wouldn’t be an especially good senator because he prefers executive work.
“I’m not cut out to be a senator,” Hickenlooper said in February. “Senators don’t build teams. Senators sit and debate in small groups, which is important, right? But I’m not sure that’s my — I’m a doer. That’s what gives me joy.”
But throughout his presidential campaign, many voters implored him on social media and otherwise to drop out and challenge Colorado’s first-term Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican from Yuma, in 2020. Gardner is considered one of the nation’s most vulnerable senators, and his seat is widely viewed as a must-flip for Democrats hoping to take back the Senate.
Although polling shows Gardner underwater in Colorado, many believe Gardner, who has close ties to the Trump administration and big business, should not be underestimated. Some think that Democrats need a heavy-hitter with high name recognition to challenge him in November 2020, though polling indicates any number of Democrats currently in the race could win.
Seeking a sure thing, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has pressed Hickenlooper to run, sources said.
“I know he’s been pushed very hard by Schumer, and by (Hickenlooper’s) wife,” said one source.
Other Democrats told The Independent that Hickenlooper — who was mocked nationally as a weak and somewhat naive presidential candidate — damaged his stock with his White House bid and will have to prove himself anew in the crowded Democratic primary race for the Senate.
While some close to the former governor confirmed that he has decided to run for Senate, other close to him would not confirm or deny. And some disputed that the former governor’s mind is made, saying they don’t want to get ahead of him on messaging.
Chris Gates, a senior advisor to Hickenlooper’s presidential race and a longtime friend and advisor, speaking by phone from Maine this afternoon, said: “I don’t think it’s a secret that there are folks all over Colorado who are urging him to consider this, and he is in fact considering it, and he was been talking to a lot of folks including current and former senators.”
Regarding Hickenlooper’s statements about his own lack of fit in the Senate, Gates added, “I’m sure he’ll address that when he makes his decision.”
Other candidates vying for Gardner’s seat include Alice Madden, Angela Williams, Andrew Romanoff, Mike Johnston, Dan Baer, John Walsh, Lorena Garcia, Trish Zornio, Stephany Rose Spaulding, Michelle Ferrigno Warren and Diana Bray. Colorado is one of five states (Idaho, Indiana, Virginia and Pennsylvania) that have never elected a woman governor or U.S. senator.
Hickenlooper is not expected to clear the field. Numerous candidates, including Romanoff, Johnston and Madden, told The Independent this week they intend to stay in the race.
2020 Election
John Hickenlooper is running for US Senate
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has decided to run for the U.S. Senate in 2020, several sources with knowledge of his plans said Wednesday.
“Hick has been making calls to various elected officials telling them he’s running, and asking for their support,” said one Democratic insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Multiple people said his announcement is imminent.
Hickenlooper, a Democrat who served two terms as Denver mayor and another two as governor, ended his 2020 presidential bid last week, having failed to build momentum in fundraising, and having consistently polled in the bottom tier of the roughly two-dozen candidates. He said after dropping out that he would give a Senate run “serious thought.”
2020 Election
As Jay Inslee drops out of 2020 race, applause and gratitude for elevating climate crisis to ‘forefront of the national conversation’
After Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday night that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, climate campaigners expressed gratitude for his visionary environmental agendaand his efforts to elevate the planetary emergency to the center of the Democratic primary contest.
"We'll miss you in this race, Jay Inslee," tweeted Varshini Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, the youth-led climate group that Inslee cited as a key inspiration behind his campaign. "Thank you for setting the pace for our elected leaders on the climate crisis, running a historic campaign, and elevating this issue for all of us. We know this isn't the end of our work together."
2020 Election
After decades of corporate ‘decimation’ of unions, Bernie Sanders says it’s time for workers to win the class war
After he unveiled a comprehensive plan to double union membership and strengthen labor rights, Sen. Bernie Sanders said during an AFL-CIO event in Iowa on Wednesday that it is time for America's workers to win the class war against corporate elites.
"If there is going to be class warfare in this country," said Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, "it's time that the working class of this country won that war."
Sanders explained that, over the past several decades, big corporations and their allies in government have been waging class war against workers, gutting their right to organize and bargain for better wages and working conditions.