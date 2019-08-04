John Oliver unleashes on Donald Trump for allowing white supremacists to ‘fester and thrive’
HBO host John Oliver had already prepared for his Sunday episode of “Last Week Tonight,” but he recorded a specific introduction to address the mass shootings that happened over the weekend.
“When it comes to gun control, I know it can feel like everything’s been said before,” Oliver stated. “In fact, even pointing out ‘everything’s been said before,’ has been said before.”
He explained that the “depressingly familiar numbness” can undoubtedly help Americans handle the pain and sadness of the death and carnage we all now face. But that numbness is actually causing a problem.
“Unless something hurts as much as it’s supposed to, nothing gets done about it,” Oliver said. “And something has got to be done here — and not just about guns.”
He noted that the El Paso, Texas shooting is being investigated as a hate crime because the shooter’s manifesto cited anti-immigrant language right out of President Donald Trump’s own mouth (or Twitter fingers).
Oliver explained that white nationalism hardly began with Trump. “But he certainly seems to have created an environment where those kinds of views can fester and indeed thrive.”
He cited the Florida rally where Trump asked his audience what he can do to stop the flow of migrants over the border. From the audience, a Trump supporter shouted: “shoot them!” Trump joked that only in the Florida panhandle can someone get away with saying that.
“Yeah, but here is the thing about that,” Oliver continued. “It is not ‘only in the panhandle’ where you can get away with that statement. You can now get away with it all over the country. And, as he just made painfully clear, in any room the actual president is in, which is absolutely appalling. And that is something we cannot afford to get numb to. Because if that ever, for even a moment, feels like that becomes normal, we are completely f*cked.
Watch his opener below:
‘No more’: Nebraska state Republican calls out his party in brutally blunt terms on white supremacy
A Nebraska state legislator is calling out members of his own party Sunday after three mass shootings took place in one week in the United States.
Republican Sen. John McCollister posted a thread, saying that the GOP is outright "enabling white supremacy" in the United States and that as a lifelong Republican he couldn't stand by any longer and watch it happen.
"I, of course, am not suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist," he explained. "What I am saying though is that the Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party."
NYT issues scathing editorial demanding mass shootings henceforth be referred to and treated as terrorism
The New York Times editorial board doesn't want to refer to attacks on Americans with guns "mass shootings." Instead, they want to officially begin referring to them as domestic terrorism.
In a scathing editorial, the board explained that these mass shootings, indeed most mass shootings, aim to promote terror. Americans are, in fact, terrorized by the mass shootings. If these incidents were committed by radical Islamists in the name of ISIS, the American government and international allies would act.
Copycat mass shooter ‘intrigued’ by El Paso and Ohio attack thwarted by police in Florida
Just hours after the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, a copycat shooter attempted another attack on a Walmart in Gibsonton, Florida, which is south of East Tampa.
WSTP reporter Angelina Salcedo reported that a 31-year-old white male was "intrigued" by the terrorist attacks in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio this weekend. He wanted to conduct his own similar shooting. Luckily, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office was able to act quickly.
His mother reportedly worked at the Walmart.
You may see our deputies near the Walmart in Gibsonton. There is NO ACTIVE Threat. Everyone is safe. We are conducting an investigation in the area. #SheriffChadChronister #teamhcso