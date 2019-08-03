Judge blocks Trump asylum restriction: reports
A judge on Friday blocked a move by US President Donald Trump’s administration to stop migrants from claiming asylum unless they had entered the country at an official border crossing, news outlets reported.
The policy, enacted by Trump last year, is among a host of measures his government has taken against the movement of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Central America and elsewhere who have recently tried to cross into the US from Mexico and request asylum.
Federal judge Randolph Moss, sitting in Washington, ruled that the policy was “in excess of statutory… authority,” ABC News reported.
Moss said it contradicts standing US immigration law, which allows undocumented people who are physically present in the country to apply for asylum even if they did not enter at an official port of entry, The Hill newspaper said.
The policy had earlier been blocked by a judge in San Francisco, a ruling the government is appealing.
Trump’s immigration policy has been the subject of numerous court challenges.
Last week, a federal judge in California issued a preliminary injunction blocking the administration’s new rule barring most immigrants from obtaining asylum in the US if they transit through Mexico.
That policy would have effectively prevented most Central American asylum seekers from gaining entry into the United States at the southern border, as the majority come through Mexico.
Day later, Guatemala signed an agreement with the US that, according to Washington, makes it a “safe third country,” meaning migrants who want to seek asylum in the United States but travel through Guatemala must request asylum in the Central American country.
The number of border-crossers detained by the US Border Patrol surged to a 13-year high of more than 144,000 in May before easing to 104,000 in June — still up 142 percent from a year earlier.
Most are families from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
Divided EU taps Bulgaria’s Georgieva as IMF candidate
EU ministers on Friday chose the Bulgarian number two of the World Bank Kristalina Georgieva as the bloc's candidate to become IMF chief, in a fractious vote that failed to heal bitter divisions between member states.
Georgieva, if appointed, would become the second female managing director of the International Monetary Fund after Christine Lagarde who has stepped down to head the European Central Bank.
The Bulgarian economist is "now the European candidate for the new managing director of the IMF. She has all the required skills to successfully lead the IMF," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who led the process, wrote on Twitter.
San Francisco airport bans sale of plastic bottles
San Francisco International Airport is banning the sale of single-use plastic bottles and will require fliers to buy refillable bottles if they're not already carrying their own, US media reported on Friday.
The new rule comes into effect on August 20, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, and is part of a five-year plan to lower landfill waste, net carbon emissions and net energy use to zero.
"We're the first airport that we're aware of to implement this change," airport spokesman Doug Yakel told the newspaper.
"We're on the leading edge for the industry, and we want to push the boundaries of sustainability initiatives," he said.
2020 Election
QAnon conspiracists appeared at Trump Ohio rally just hours after FBI warning on far-right conspiracy group
Far-right proponents of the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory — which claims that an alliance of Hollywood actors and Washington, D.C. politicians, among others, have been engaging in an international child sex ring — are not only unhinged; they are also potentially dangerous, according to the FBI. And this week, the Washington Post reports, some QAnon proponents turned up at a rally for President Donald Trump on the same day the FBI issued a bulletin warning that the group could be dangerous.