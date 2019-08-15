Judges facing more and more ‘terrifying’ threats amid Trump’s attacks: American Bar Association
Federal judges are uniquely positioned to challenged President Donald Trump and rein in his overreaches. And for precisely this reason, they have become a particularly loathed target of his ire, often drawing derisive condemnation when they deliver rulings that he doesn’t like.
And according to a post from the American Bar Association, judges are coming under greater threat — particularly on social media — as Trump’s attacks on the judiciary have ramped up.
The conclusion came from a panel discussion about efforts to undermine the courts at the American Bar Association Annual Meeting in San Francisco last week.
All six judges on the panel agreed: “Attacks on the judiciary are becoming more common.”
“We are not as wed to the rule of law as we would like to think we are,” Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said. “The consequence of that is what we are seeing now.”
Seattle federal Judge James Robart recounted being threatened in 2017 after he blocked Trump’s initial travel ban targeting immigrants from Muslim-majority countries. Trump called him a “so-called judge” and said: “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens, blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!”
The ABA post continued:
That’s when the threats grew frightening. By the time it was over, Robart had received more than 42,000 calls, letters and emails. Marshals determined that 1,100 were “serious threats,” including more than 100 death threats.ADVERTISEMENT
“Here’s the president of the United States saying this person is not a judge,” Robart recalled, “implying you can disregard his ruling, and saying these people are flooding into the country to rape your wife, rape your children and it’s all his fault. I think that crosses a line from legitimate criticism of a ruling and goes into a whole different area.”
Author Amy Siskind noted on Twitter that the trend identified by the ABA is a “Hallmark of authoritarianism.”
“These very personal and sometimes terrifying attacks are having an effect,” Washington Supreme Court Justice Debra Stephens said. “You can’t do things the way we’ve always done, with our lips sealed and just talking in platitudes. We have to take more aggressive action.”
Breaking Banner
Internet unleashes mockery on ‘fake farmer’ Devin Nunes with #ImAFarmerLikeNunes
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was outed as a "fake farmer" during the 2018 election, where it was uncovered he never owned a farm and his family farm relocated to Iowa over a decade ago.
But the Fresno Bee announced Thursday that Nunes bought a "farm" to stop the criticisms of his personal branding effort. But some don't believe it's real. In the financial disclosure form, Nunes said it was valued at $0-$15,000. Properties in California don't generally go for $15,000 or less.
Breaking Banner
Billionaires whine about paying taxes in reality-challenged Wall Street Journal op-ed
Billionaires Bernie Marcus and John Catsimatidis this week took to the pages of the Wall Street Journal to complain about having to pay taxes on the grounds that they know how to spend their money far better than the government does, and should thus be left alone so they can create wealth.
Marcus, who is the founder of home goods retailer Home Depot, and Catsimatidis, who is a supermarket magnate based in New York, both believe that it would be deeply wrong for them to pay higher taxes because making money is the single most patriotic thing they do as American citizens.
Philly Mayor delivers powerful message to lawmakers on gun violence: ‘step up, or step aside’
On Thursday, public officials in Philadelphia gathered to commend officers for peacefully resolving a tense standoff with a gun man. Six officers were wounded before he was taken into custody.
At the conference, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney praised officers. He also called for stricter gun regulations.
"Their careful and professional response which spanned seven hours ensured the safety of their fellow officers and the residents of North Philadelphia," Kenney said.
"In the face of what could have been a horrific tragedy the peaceful resolution of the incident marks one of the finest moments in the history of the Philadelphia police department. I'm very proud of each and every officer involved. I'm proud of all our officers."