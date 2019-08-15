Judges facing more and more ‘terrifying’ threats amid Trump’s attacks: American Bar Association

Federal judges are uniquely positioned to challenged President Donald Trump and rein in his overreaches. And for precisely this reason, they have become a particularly loathed target of his ire, often drawing derisive condemnation when they deliver rulings that he doesn’t like.

And according to a post from the American Bar Association, judges are coming under greater threat — particularly on social media — as Trump’s attacks on the judiciary have ramped up.

The conclusion came from a panel discussion about efforts to undermine the courts at the American Bar Association Annual Meeting in San Francisco last week.

All six judges on the panel agreed: “Attacks on the judiciary are becoming more common.”

“We are not as wed to the rule of law as we would like to think we are,” Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said. “The consequence of that is what we are seeing now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle federal Judge James Robart recounted being threatened in 2017 after he blocked Trump’s initial travel ban targeting immigrants from Muslim-majority countries. Trump called him a “so-called judge” and said: “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens, blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!”

The ABA post continued: