Julián Castro destroys NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ claim: Armed Texans ‘didn’t keep those people safe’ in El Paso

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro reacted to the weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio by knocking down the conservative premise that a “good guy with a gun” can stop the violence.

In an interview on CNN, Castro said that President Donald Trump is “making it worse” by “fanning the flames of bigotry and of hate.”

The candidate also blasted the NRA’s talking points.

“The NRA, for years, has said that the answer to these mass shootings is more guns, that a good guy with a gun is the answer,” Castro added. “We’re in Texas. That shooter went into a situation where people routinely carry guns.”

“Concealed carry is allowed here. Open carry is allowed here. Campus carry is allowed here,” he continued. “He knew that he was going into a Walmart with 1,000 or 2,000 people in it. Certainly people are packing. That didn’t deter him. And it didn’t keep those people safe.”

