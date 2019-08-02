‘July has re-written climate history’: Month could go down as planet’s hottest ever

“As temperatures rise, so will we,” says 350.org.

The World Meteorological Organization said Thursday that July 2019 may go down as the hottest month the planet has seen thus far in recorded history.

“July has re-written climate history, with dozens of new temperature records at local, national, and global level,” said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

Using data from Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Program from the first 29 days of the month, the WMO said that July at least equaled—and may have broken—the dubious record set in July 2016.

2016, however, was marked by the occurrence of an El Niño phenomenon, which can contribute to warmer temperatures. 2019 is not.

July’s warmth followed the planet’s warmest June ever recorded, according to global scientists. What’s more, said the WMO, 2015 to 2019 are on track to be the warmest five years on the books.

