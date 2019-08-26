Kansas voters laugh out loud when Republican tries to shut down town hall after tough questions on guns
The Kansas rumor was that the state’s GOP was looking for ways to shove Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS) out of the Second District. But the Congressman showed up for a Monday town hall with about 30 people. It didn’t go well.
In a moment captured by the Topeka Capital-Journal, Watkins was confronted by Danielle Twemlow, a member of Moms Demand Action about why he refused to support gun safety as well as the Violence Against Women Act. An audience member can be heard gasping upon hearing he refused to reauthorize the 25-year-old law that helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Watkins told her that the bill was filled with “poisoned pills” so he wasn’t going to support it. As Twemlow began debating with Watkins, a staffer stepped in to say that they were running short on time and had two questions left.
“Ohhhhh,” groaned the audience in response.
“He had no answer,” Steve Waugh told Associated Press reporter John Hanna after the town hall. “I wasn’t happy with his response.”
“There’s clearly no definitive solution,” Watkins told the press after the meeting.
“Access to guns is really the issue,” Twemlow told Watkins.
Check out the video below via the Cap-Jounrnal:
Maddow mocks Johnson & Johnson for being so awful their stock price went up after $572 million ruling
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow ridiculed Johnson & Johnson's corporate reputation after their stock prices went up following a half-a-billion judgment against the pharmaceutical giant.
Cleveland County, Oklahoma District Judge Thad Balkman filed a $572 million judgment against the company on Monday.
The ruling revealed that Johnson & Johnson ran a "pseudoaddiction" website saying the solution was to prescribe more opiates.
Lawyer for Devin Nunes argues parody cow making fun of him on Twitter is as dangerous as a gun
On Monday, Newsweek reported that an attorney representing Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is arguing that two parody Twitter accounts making fun of the congressman are as dangerous as guns.
The lawsuit alleges that the parody accounts, called "Devin Nunes' Mom" and "Devin Nunes' Cow," constitute "an orchestrated defamation campaign of stunning breadth and scope, one that no human being should ever have to bear and suffer in their whole life," and for Twitter to keep them operating is equivalent to negligently giving someone a firearm without determining if they are qualified to use it.
Ex-CIA chief worries what lies Trump is telling G7 allies behind-closed-doors
The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) worried on Monday about what lies President Donald Trump told American allies behind-closed-doors during the G7 Summit in France.
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes recounted the summit for viewers.
"If you are lucky enough, as frankly I was, to be enjoying a final pre-Labor Day summer weekend and were not paying attention to the minute-by-minute antics of the commander-in-chief, here’s a quick noncomprehensive rundown of Donald Trump’s G7 Summit. Like so much about this president it was at one level bemusing, but also horrifying, because the stakes of the things he’s so glibly blowing off are so high," Hayes recounted