Kansas voters laugh out loud when Republican tries to shut down town hall after tough questions on guns

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Kansas rumor was that the state’s GOP was looking for ways to shove Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS) out of the Second District. But the Congressman showed up for a Monday town hall with about 30 people. It didn’t go well.

In a moment captured by the Topeka Capital-Journal, Watkins was confronted by Danielle Twemlow, a member of Moms Demand Action about why he refused to support gun safety as well as the Violence Against Women Act. An audience member can be heard gasping upon hearing he refused to reauthorize the 25-year-old law that helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Watkins told her that the bill was filled with “poisoned pills” so he wasn’t going to support it. As Twemlow began debating with Watkins, a staffer stepped in to say that they were running short on time and had two questions left.

“Ohhhhh,” groaned the audience in response.

“He had no answer,” Steve Waugh told Associated Press reporter John Hanna after the town hall. “I wasn’t happy with his response.”

“There’s clearly no definitive solution,” Watkins told the press after the meeting.

“Access to guns is really the issue,” Twemlow told Watkins.

Check out the video below via the Cap-Jounrnal:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

