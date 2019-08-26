Kansas voters laugh out loud when Republican tries to shut down town hall after tough questions on guns

The Kansas rumor was that the state’s GOP was looking for ways to shove Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS) out of the Second District. But the Congressman showed up for a Monday town hall with about 30 people. It didn’t go well.

In a moment captured by the Topeka Capital-Journal, Watkins was confronted by Danielle Twemlow, a member of Moms Demand Action about why he refused to support gun safety as well as the Violence Against Women Act. An audience member can be heard gasping upon hearing he refused to reauthorize the 25-year-old law that helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Watkins told her that the bill was filled with “poisoned pills” so he wasn’t going to support it. As Twemlow began debating with Watkins, a staffer stepped in to say that they were running short on time and had two questions left.

“Ohhhhh,” groaned the audience in response.

“He had no answer,” Steve Waugh told Associated Press reporter John Hanna after the town hall. “I wasn’t happy with his response.”

“There’s clearly no definitive solution,” Watkins told the press after the meeting.

“Access to guns is really the issue,” Twemlow told Watkins.

Check out the video below via the Cap-Jounrnal: