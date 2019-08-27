Kellyanne Conway attacks Taylor Swift on live TV — then horribly garbles her new song
On Tuesday, Fox News’ Martha MacCallum asked White House counselor Kellyanne Conway why President Donald Trump doesn’t support pending legislation to protect LGBTQ civil rights, and noted that singer Taylor Swift backed a petition to pass the legislation at the VMA. Conway responded by attacking Swift — and then singing the lyrics from one of her new songs.
“Taylor Swift going after the White House last night at the music awards,” said MacCallum. “She is waiting. She is tapping her watch.”
“I would love to ask the audience if they even know what the Equality Act is and isn’t,” sneered Conway.
“The LGBT community believes that it would give them greater equality in the workplace and elsewhere,” continued MacCallum.
“I actually look like the new Taylor Swift song, that is ‘You need to calm down,'” said Conway. “I can sing it for you. If you say it on the street that’s a knockout, if you put it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out. I love that. That’s basically Washington in a nutshell. But when Hollywood and singers … go political, it sounds in the moment like it is very popular. And we have seen so many times where it backfires and it blows up. But she’s also somebody who went up against President Trump head to head United States Senate race in Tennessee and lost handily.”
“Can you give her one answer for why doesn’t the White House support the Equality Act?” said MacCallum.
“The president supports equality, not pieces of legislation that have poison pills in it that can harm other people,” said Conway, pointedly not explaining what are those “poison pills” the White House objects to. “Look at this economy. It is open to everyone. People have job mobility, deregulation, trying to bring peace and prosperity around the world is supposed to help everyone.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Rick Wilson destroys Trump in expletive-laden rant for complaining about Puerto Rican disaster aid
On Tuesday, with another massive storm heading for Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump whined about the cost of disaster relief for the island in a tweet.
In response, Never Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson fired off a barrage of white-hot anger in an expletive-laced tweet, both laying into Trump for his dismissal of an island of Americans — and knocking Democrats for not doing more to register Puerto Rican voters in Florida when the president says offensive things like this.
Breaking Banner
Trump sizes up the GOP 2020 field on Twitter: ‘I should be able to take them’
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to bully his Republican challengers for the 2020 nomination.
"Can you believe it? I’m at 94% approval in the Republican Party, and have Three Stooges running against me," Trump complained, citing a comedy troupe who stopped performing almost half a century ago.
"One is 'Mr. Appalachian Trail' who was actually in Argentina for bad reasons," he said, referring to former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC).
"Another is a one-time bad Congressman from Illinois who lost in his second term by a landslide, then failed in radio," he said of Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL).
Kellyanne Conway attacks Taylor Swift on live TV — then horribly garbles her new song
On Tuesday, Fox News' Martha MacCallum asked White House counselor Kellyanne Conway why President Donald Trump doesn't support pending legislation to protect LGBTQ civil rights, and noted that singer Taylor Swift backed a petition to pass the legislation at the VMA. Conway responded by attacking Swift — and then singing the lyrics from one of her new songs.
"Taylor Swift going after the White House last night at the music awards," said MacCallum. "She is waiting. She is tapping her watch."